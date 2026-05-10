Ems Sweep Double-Header to Retake Series Lead

Published on May 9, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds swept the double-header against the Vancouver Canadians. They defeated the C's by a final of 7-5 in game 1 and dominated game 2 by a final score of 5-1. With both victories today the Ems will now have a chance for the series victory in the series finale tomorrow night. It would be the 6th consecutive series victory to start the season.

The Emeralds took game 1 of the double-header by a final score of 7-5. The Ems trailed 3-1 but scored 6 unanswered runs over the course of 2 innings to take the lead. The Canadians jumped out to an early lead when Dub Gleed hit the C's 2nd leadoff home run of the year to start the game. The Ems were able to tie up the game in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Carlos Gutierrez drew a 1-out walk before Zane Zielinski hit a 2-out RBI-Single over the 2nd baseman's head to tie the game up at 1.

The C's reclaimed the lead in the 4th inning. After a couple of walks, J.R Freethy hit a 2-out bases-loaded single that plated a pair to make it 3-1. It didn't take long for Eugene to claim their first lead of the game. In the bottom of the 5th inning Trevor Cohen and Dakota Jordan led off the frame with consecutive walks to bring the go-ahead run to the plate in Gavin Kilen. After a long at-bat, Kilen sent one over the wall in right field to give the Ems the 4-3 lead. It was his 1st home run of the season since he hit a pair on opening night. It was hit 100.1 mph off the bat and traveled 383 feet.

In the bottom of the 6th the Ems were able to add another 3 runs onto the board. Zane Zielinski reached on an error to start and Ty Hanchey hit an RBI-Double for the first run of the inning. Trevor Cohen singled and swiped 2nd base to put runners in scoring position once again for Kilen. He smoked a double to bring home both runners and make it 7-3 Ems. It was a 5-RBI, 3-hit game for Gavin Kilen who ended tonight with 6 total RBI's which gives him the Northwest League lead with 31 this season.

The C's scored 2 runs in the final frame as Alexis Hernandez crushed a 2-run home run to make the final score look closer but it was too little too late as the Ems closed it out by a final score of 7-5 to even up the series.

There was a 40-minute intermission between the games but it didn't take long for the Ems bats to stay red hot with a 4-run 2nd inning. Jakob Christian got hit by a pitch to start the inning and Zander Darby singled to put runners on the corners. Lisbel Diaz hit a hard ground ball to the shortstop, but Diaz was able to beat out the throw for the infield RBI-single to give the Ems the 1-0 lead. The next batter, Walker Martin, crushed his 4th home run of the year to left center field to cap off the lopsided inning. It was hit 101.5 mph off the ball and traveled 404 feet.

Each team scored 1 more run in the final innings of the game. The Ems last run came in the 5th, after Trevor Cohen hit a leadoff double and Kilen hit him home on an RBI-Single. The C's lone run came in the top of the 6th inning. Carter Cunningham hit his 3rd triple and Manny Beltre was able to plate him on a base knock up the middle. The Ems hung on to win a quick game by a final score of 5-1.

Entering today the Emeralds trailed in a series for the first time all season long but they bounced back in a massive way to take the series lead. They'll have a chance now to win their 3rd straight game this week to give them their 6th consecutive series victory of the season. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM with Jacob Bresnahan on the mound for the Ems.

#RootedHere







Northwest League Stories from May 9, 2026

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