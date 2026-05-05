Ems Grind out a Win against the C's to Start the Series

Published on May 5, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Eugene Emeralds defeated the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 4-3 to open up the 6-game series at PK Park. This caps off a stretch where Eugene played 7 games in just 6 days where they went 6-1 over that stretch.

Trevor Cohen led off the 1st inning with a double before Carlos Gutierrez drew a walk to put runners on. After a quick strikeout, Zander Darby ripped a double down the 1st base line that brought home both runners to make it 2-0 Ems.

After the 1st, both pitching staffs really dialed it in as they put up zero's over the next 4 frames. That changed in the bottom of the 6th when the Ems were able to extend out their lead. Darby once again doubled before Lisbel Diaz sent a single to left field to score Darby for the 1st run of the inning. After a strikeout, Zane Zielinski sent a double down the 3rd base line to bring home Diaz and make it 4-0 Eugene. The Canadians wouldn't go quietly into the night as they cut the lead in half in the 7th. Manny Beltre started a 2-out rally with a single before J.R. Freethy singled to put runners on. The next batter, Dub Gleed, got hit by a pitch to load up the bases for Peyton Williams. Williams doubled to the left center field wall which allowed the first 2 base runners to score. Gleed tried to score from 1st base on the play but Carlos Gutierrez made a great relay throw to Zane Zielinski who threw a seed to home plate and Onil Perez was able to put the tag on to end the inning and limit the damage to just 2 runs.

In the top of the 8th the C's were able to add on another run after Carter Cunningham drew a lead-off walk and Jacob Sharp singled to start the inning. After a wild pitch moved the runners into scoring position, Tucker Toman hit a sac-fly RBI to left field to make it a 4-3 contest.

Liam Simon took over in the 9th and sent the C's down in order with 3 consecutive strikeouts swinging to give the Ems the 4-3 victory against Vancouver to start the week.

The pitching staff was great once again for the Ems as Charlie McDaniel spun 4.1 scoreless innings while striking out 6 and allowing just 3 hits. Cade Vernon picked up his 4th win already of the season in just his 8th outing of the year. He allowed 2 runs but struck out 4 and worked his way around some trouble. Ryan Slater earned the hold after pitching the 8th inning before Liam Simon converted on his 2nd save of the season.

This caps off a marathon of games for the Emeralds as they'll now enjoy 2 days off this week. They'll return to action on Thursday night with Tyler Switalski on the mound.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from May 5, 2026

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