Cox Schools Dust Devils on Education Day

Published on May 5, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Jackson Cox picked up his first win of the season with seven sparkling innings as the Indians doubled up the Dust Devils, 4-2, in front of 4,990 fans at Avista Stadium for the Education Day Game presented by KXLY 4 News Now & KXLY AM 920/100.7 FM.

TOP PERFORMERS

Cox allowed just one hit -- a third-inning solo home run to Jake Munroe -- and three walks while setting a new career high in innings (7). The right-hander punched out nine and now leads the circuit with 41 K's in 29.2 innings this season (12.44 K/9).

Kelvin Hidalgo drove in a pair with a second-inning triple, Roynier Hernandez added an RBI single, and Max Belyeu capped off the scoring with a frozen rope off the Coors Light Caboose in the sixth.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (4-4), Redband (0-0), Operation Fly Together (1-0), Cafecitos (0-0), King Carl (0-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (5-13), Harry Potter (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Wednesday, May 6th vs. Tri-City (First Pitch - 6:35 PM, Gates - 5:30 PM)

Tri-City RHP Chase Shores (1-1, 5.06 ERA) vs. Spokane RHP Jordy Vargas (1-1, 4.03 ERA)

NEXT PROMOTION: Dollars In Your Dog & Smokey Bear Night presented by Washington State Department of Ecology & 94.1 The Bear: Get ready for the best glizzy gamble in baseball. Buy a hot dog and look inside the wrapper to win money and other great prizes. Fans can find hidden vouchers for Spokane Indians gift cards, ranging from $5 up to $100! Plus, Smokey Bear and regional wildland fire agencies will be on hand to provide fire-prevention education, Smokey Bear trivia, and fun prizes!







Northwest League Stories from May 5, 2026

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