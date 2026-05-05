Carter Cunningham Named NWL Player of the Month

Published on May 5, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Minor League Baseball has named Canadians utilityman Carter Cunningham as the Northwest League Player of the Month for April after he slashed .299/.431/.609 with a 1.040 OPS, five doubles, two triples, six home runs, 20 runs scored, 23 RBI, 15 walks and two steals in 23 games played. He was the only C's player to appear in every game to begin the season.

Cunningham, 25, was hitless in three of the first five game of the year but broke out with a four-hit, four-RBI game on April 9 that started a stretch in which he had a hit in 14 of the final 18 games and reached base in 16. He was named Player of the Week for April 6-12 after he racked up 10 hits - including three homers - with four runs scored, 10 RBI and six walks in six games played. One of his home runs was a grand slam on April 15 and another a game-tying two-run blast with two outs in the top of the ninth the next night.

The Haymarket, VA native's offensive output had him listed on the Northwest League leaderboard in every category save for steals, and he led the circuit in home runs, RBI, slugging percentage, OPS, extra base hits and total bases when the month ended.

A tenth round pick in 2024 out of East Carolina, Cunningham is in the second season of his Canadians career after spending all of 2025 with the club. He and the C's are in Eugene this week for an unusual six-game series that saw them play yesterday but not again until Thursday night.

Stay up to date with all things Canadians Baseball during the 75th anniversary season of historic Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium by visiting CanadiansBaseball.com, calling 604-872-5232 or on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from May 5, 2026

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