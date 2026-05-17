Doubleheader Doldrums: C's Lose Twice Saturday

Published on May 16, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians fell to 0-4 in doubleheader games this year after they lost both games to the Everett AquaSox (SEA) Saturday afternoon at The Nat.

GAME 1 - Everett 9, Canadians 5

The AquaSox grabbed an early lead with a first pitch solo homer from the #78 prospect in Minor League Baseball Jonny Farmelo, but the C's responded with a run in the home half. Peyton Williams and Carter Cunningham singled to put runners at the corners with one out before Tucker Toman's fielder's choice tied the score.

Everett wasted no time going back in front. They plated three in the top of the second before Vancouver scratched back with a run in the third. A fielder's choice and an error put a runner at second with two outs before Toman drove in another run to make it 4-2.

Three more 'Sox runs came home in the top of the fourth then the Canadians added a score of their own in the fifth. Another Toman singled in another tally with a two-out knock to cut the deficit to four, but the Frogs put the game away with two in the top of the sixth.

Vancouver would add another pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a bases loaded walk and a sacrifice fly, though it proved to be too little, too late in a 9-5 loss.

GAME 2 - Everett 6, Canadians 2

Everett started the scoring with a run in the first for a second consecutive game and enjoyed a 1-0 lead until the bottom of the second. A lead-off error set the table for a game-tying double from Kendry Chirinos to even the score at one.

Despite Chirinos' game-tying knock, the Frogs would go in front for good thanks to a bases loaded free pass in the fourth then plated another two in the fifth to make it 4-1.

Matt Scannell cracked his first homer of the season in the bottom of the fifth, but it would be the last run the C's would score on the afternoon. Everett added another pair in the seventh and cruised to a 6-2 win.

With the doubleheader sweep, the best the C's can do this week is a series split. They send Daniel Guerra to the slope tomorrow afternoon on a White Spot Family Fun Sunday in the finale. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from May 16, 2026

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