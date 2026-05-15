Perry Shoves, Bats Break out for 7-2 Win

Published on May 15, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Efforts from the entire lineup brought the C's a 7-2 win over the Everett AquaSox (SEA) Thursday night at The Nat. Nolan Perry got the win after five scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts, Carter Cunningham crushed his league-leading eighth homer of the year and all nine starters made contributions.

The Canadians struck first in the game, getting their first run on the board in the second inning. It started with a Cunningham double and he advanced to third on an error before a sacrifice fly from Maddox Latta made it 1-0.

Tucker Toman started the fourth by hitting a double then moved to third on a single from Latta. The infielder ran home on a JR Freethy groundout to give the C's a 2-0 lead.

In the fifth frame, Alexis Hernandez singled to get on base before Cunningham's dinger traveled 403 feet at 105 MPH to put Vancouver in front 4-0.

Perry (W, 1-0) made his Nat Bailey Stadium debut in his second start with the C's. The right-hander kept a clean slate in his five innings pitched, giving up three hits, no runs and striking out an impressive 10 batters. Over his time on the mound, he threw 83 pitches (53 strikes) and faced 20 AquaSox.

After the Canadians scored a run in the seventh, they added two more in the eighth. With bases loaded, Brennan Orf hit a ground ball past second, which allowed a pair of runs to score and gave the C's a 7-0 lead.

The AquaSox gained two runs in the top of the ninth to take away the Canadians' shutout. Five consecutive batters reached base with one out and the tying run emerged on deck before Jonathan Todd (S, 2) came into the game and retired the next two Frogs to get the save.

Juanmi Vasquez turned in his best relief outing of the year. He took over for Perry to begin the sixth, gave up a lone hit over his 2.2 innings pitched and struck out three.

The Canadians will have a quick turnaround when they play again tomorrow for a FortisBC 'Nooner at The Nat. C's pitcher Landen Maroudis gets the start against AquaSox righty Colton Shaw. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from May 15, 2026

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