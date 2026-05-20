King's Solid Start Spoiled by Six-Run Seventh

Published on May 20, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







SPOKANE, WA - MLB Pipeline's #4 Blue Jays prospect Johnny King kept his season ERA under 1.00 with another strong showing, but the bullpen faltered late in a 9-2 Canadians loss to the Spokane Indians (COL) Tuesday night at Avista Stadium.

The C's got the scoring started in the top of the first. Alexis Hernandez singled to set the table for Jacob Sharp, who walloped his third homer of the year to put Vancouver in front 2-0.

King, 19, would surrender his lone run in the bottom of that inning after a walk and two singles cut the lead to one. From there, however, the lefty locked in. He would allow two more hits and a pair of walks over his next four frames but never found himself in much trouble. He left the game with the C's leading 2-1.

After reliever Holden Wilkerson (L, 3-2) retired the side in order in the sixth, he managed just one out in the seventh before he was replaced by Carson Pierce. Between both relivers, Spokane racked up eight runs on six hits and six walks over just two and a third innings to go up 9-2 and cruise to a series opening win.

Hernandez accounted for half of Vancouver's four hits on a night where the offense combined for 15 strikeouts and went hitless with runners in scoring position.

The C's aim to bounce back tomorrow. Nolan Perry takes the ball for the Canadians opposite Spokane's Jordy Vargas. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from May 20, 2026

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