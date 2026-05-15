Celesten Extends Hitting Streak to 19 Games in 7-2 AquaSox Loss

Published on May 15, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







VANCOUVER, British Columbi: Despite their ninth-inning rally efforts, the Everett AquaSox fell to the Vancouver Canadians 7-2 Thursday night at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Vancouver controlled the scoring column for the entirety of the game, never looking back after opening the scoring with Maddox Latta's second-inning sacrifice fly. Giving the Canadians a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth was J.R. Freethy, who hit into an RBI groundout to score Tucker Toman. Toman reached base by doubling, and Latta singled to advance him to third base.

Extending the lead for Vancouver in the bottom of the fifth was Carter Cunningham. Up at the plate with two outs and Alexis Hernandez on base, Cunningham smashed a two-run home run to right field for his eighth long ball of the season. Canadians starting pitcher Nolan Perry departed as the game went to the top of the sixth, pitching six shutout innings while striking out 10 AquaSox hitters. Perry now holds a 0.90 earned run average in High-A this season.

The Canadians added one more run in the bottom of the seventh as Jacob Sharp hit into an RBI groundout, and they concluded their scoring efforts for the night in the bottom of the eighth by tacking on two more runs. With the bases loaded, Brennan Orf gave Vancouver a 7-0 lead by knocking a two-run single into right field.

AquaSox hitters finally found a spark in the top of the ninth inning, scoring two runs before the game's final out was recorded. Luis Suisbel walked and Carlos Jimenez singled to place two runners on base, allowing Anthony Donofrio to drive home Everett's first run with an RBI single. Plating the other AquaSox run two batters later was Carter Dorighi, who also hit an RBI single.

Jonathan Todd ultimately finished the game off for the Canadians, getting Felnin Celesten to fly out for the game's final out. Celesten singled and doubled earlier in the game, extending his hitting streak to 19 consecutive games.

LOOKING AHEAD: The Everett AquaSox continue their six-game series against the Vancouver Canadians on Friday, May 15, at Nat Bailey Stadium. First pitch for Friday is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Upon the conclusion of the Canadians series, the AquaSox return home for six games against the Tri-City Dust Devils. Promotions for the series include an appearance by the ZOOperstars, an AquaSox beanie hat giveaway presented by IBEW/NECA, the AquaSox Memorial Day Picnic, and Sunday Fun Day!







Northwest League Stories from May 15, 2026

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