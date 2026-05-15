Ems Outhit Dust Devils But Drop First Game of Series

Published on May 15, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







PASCO, WA - The Emeralds dropped game three of the series to the Tri-City Dust Devils by a final score of 2-1. The Ems outhit Tri-City 10-4 but couldn't capitalize in a couple of key spots. The series is now 2-1 in favor of the Ems as Eugene currently has a 27-9 record.

For the third straight game the Dust Devils were able to score the first run of the game. In the third inning the Ems starter Luis De La Torre started off the frame with a strikeout before issuing a four pitch walk to Jake Munroe. Torre got Ryan Nicholson to strike out swinging before giving up his second walk of the inning to Randy De Jesus. Juan Flores was able to barrel up a pitch to left-center field to bring home Munroe from second base and give the Dust Devils the 1-0 lead.

Eugene was able to respond with a run in the top of the fifth inning. Walker Martin led off the inning with a single before Lisbel Diaz singled to put runners on the corners. The next batter struck out which brought Trevor Cohen to the dish. Cohen poked one through the left side of the infield which allowed Martin to score and tie up the game. Diaz tried to reach third base but was thrown out by the Dust Devils left fielder Jorge Ruiz for the second out of the inning. Dakota Jordan hit a 113 mph single to put runners on the corners. After Jordan swiped his 7th base of the year to put a pair of runners in scoring position they weren't able to capitalize on taking the lead as the game was tied at one run each.

In the bottom of the 7th the Dust Devils got their second and final lead of the game .Caleb Bartolero hit a leadoff single before Gage Harrelson drew a walk to put runners on for Jake Munroe who dropped down a tremendous sac-bunt to move both runners into scoring position. Ryan Nicholson ripped a single to bring home the go-ahead run. It proved to be the final run scored on either side as the Dust Devils hung on for a 2-1 win.

Luis De La Torre was great in his start for the second straight week. He struck out seven batters, matching his total last week against Spokane. He allowed just two hits, one run and walked four before exiting with two outs in the fifth inning. Cade Vernon took over and spun 2.1 innings while allowing just two hits and one run. He did earn his first loss of the season. Ryan Vanderhei pitched a quick and clean 1-2-3 inning in the eighth inning.

Eugene will now look to bounce back and clinch a series split tomorrow night here at Gesa Stadium. Yunior Marte will be on the mound tomorrow night as he brings in a 4-0 record into this start. First pitch is set for 6:30 PM.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from May 15, 2026

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