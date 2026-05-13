Ems Open Road Trip with Record Setting Day Offensively

Published on May 13, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







PASCO, WA - The Emeralds defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils by a final score of 17-4 to open up the series at Gesa Stadium. The 17 runs scored tonight is the most in a single game for Eugene this season and is tied for the most runs scored in a game in the Northwest League this season. Eugene recorded 21 hits which is the most by any team this season. The Ems have now scored 30 runs in their last two games.

The two teams were trading runs to start tonight's game. In the bottom of the first the Dust Devils got the scoring started with a two out home run from Jake Munroe to give them the lead through the first inning. It didn't take long for the Ems to respond in the top of the second inning. Carlos Gutierrez led off the inning with a single before Walker Martin reached on a fielder's choice. Zander Darby followed it up with a single before Lisbel Diaz ripped a groundball up the middle to tie the game at one.

In the bottom of the second the Dust Devils immediately got the run back as Juan Flores hit a lead-off home run on the second pitch of the inning to give Tri-City a 2-1 advantage. After this inning, the Emeralds were able to completely break the game open with the bats over the next couple of frames.

It started in the top of the third inning after Gavin Kilen stayed red-hot at the plate with a leadoff single. The next batter, Jakob Christian, crushed a two run home to left-center field. For Christian, he now has two home runs and 10 RBI's in his first 9 games of the season.

The game was scoreless over the next inning and a half. That would all change in the top of the fifth. Eugene posted a season-high nine runs on six hits and a pair of home runs to put the game completely out of reach. They recorded nine runs and six hits, with both marks being the most in a single inning by the Ems bats in the 2026 season.

Jancel Villaroel led off the inning with a solo home run, his first in Eugene. Carlos Gutierrez followed it up with a walk and Walker Martin drew one of his own to put a pair of runners on. The next batter, Zander Darby, singled to the outfield to load up the bases with nobody out. Lisbel Diaz hit an infield fly before Trevor Cohen drove home the second run on a sac-fly to center field. That gave the Ems two runs with two outs before the next five Ems hitters reached base.

Dakota Jordan got the first hit with an RBI-single before Gavin Kilen drew a walk. Jakob Christian ripped an RBI-single of his own for the fourth run of the inning. A wild pitch brought Dakota Jordan for the 5th run and Jancel Villaroel recorded his second hit of the inning with an RBI-single. With six runs already home, Carlos Gutierrez put the game completely out of reach with a three run home to left field to give the Ems their 9th and final run of the inning. It was a tremendous feat for the Ems offense as they led 12-2 after the top of the 5th.

The Dust Devils answered back with back-to-back home runs in the home half of the inning. Anthony Scull and Ryan Nicholson led off the inning with the first back-to-back home runs of the year for the Dust Devils to cut the lead down to just 8.

That proved to be the Dust Devils final offensive production of the game but that wasn't the case for Eugene. They added on five more runs in total in the final two innings, with three of them coming off of Dust Devils shortstop Johan Macias who entered today's contest with a career 81.0 ERA in 0.2 innings in his career.

In the eighth inning it was Lisbel Diaz and Dakota Jordan with RBI base hits before a popout brought the inning to a close. In the 9th, Jancel Villaroel recorded his fourth hit of the game. He entered today's game with just 1 hit in total through his first four games of the year with Eugene. Carlos Gutierrez followed it up with a double before Walker Martin and Zander Darby each singled and drove home a run. That proved to be the final in tonight's game after the Ems closed it out by a final score of 17-4.

Charlie McDaniel picked up his 2nd win of the season after pitching 5.1 innings in tonight's win. Statistically it was McDaniel's worst game of the year as he allowed 4 solo home runs. He entered today's game allowing just 2 total earned runs this year through his first 5 starts spanning 20.1 innings. While it was the most runs he has allowed this season, he did an incredible job to bounce back after a couple of early runs and grinded his way through those five innings to qualify for the win and avoided Eugene having to burn through a ton of arms in the series opener. Austin Strickland followed it up with 1.2 scoreless innings and Liam Simon spun his 7th straight scoreless outing as he pitched the final two innings. Simon has now not allowed an earned run in over a month.

It's hard to imagine a better way to start a series for the Ems. They are now 7-0 in series openers this season as they search for their 7th consecutive series victory here this week in Pasco. The Ems are 26-8 to start the first half with only 32 games remaining. They'll hold a seven or eight game lead in the standings pending the results of another game.

The Ems will be back in action tomorrow night with first pitch set for 6:30 PM. Tyler Switalski will be on the mound as Eugene looks for their fifth consecutive victory.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from May 13, 2026

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