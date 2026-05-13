Looking Sharp: Jacob Makes C's Walk-Off Winners

Published on May 13, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - A walk-off single in the bottom of the tenth from Jacob Sharp made the Canadians 6-5 walk-off winners over the Everett AquaSox (SEA) Tuesday night at The Nat.

With the placed runner at third, no outs and the infield in, Sharp smacked a 2-0 pitch past the shortstop to put the C's on top for good in his first walk-off moment of his career.

Sharp's heroics were set up by his own arm in the top of the frame; he caught the placed runner stealing at third before Trace Baker (W, 1-1) struck out the next two hitters to keep the game tied after Everett had evened the score with a one-out solo homer in the ninth.

The AquaSox scored the first runs - two in the third and two in the fourth inning - to carry a 4-0 lead in the first half of the game.

Sharp sent a homer between the bullpens in left field in the bottom of the fifth inning, which gave the C's their first run on the board. Carrying the momentum, Maddox Latta stepped up to bat late in the fifth and laced a line drive to left field for a double. Kendry Chirinos was next to bat when he hit a ball to right field for another double, allowing Latta to round third and hustle home for the Canadians' second run of the game.

In the bottom of the seventh, Latta reached base on a hit by pitch and stole second before Dub Gleed worked a walk. With two outs, Peyton Williams doubled on a fly ball to center field, letting Latta and Gleed race to the plate to tie the game. Alexis Hernandez stepped up to bat next and knocked a ground ball to third base that resulted in a throwing error, which allowed Williams to scamper in from second base and gave the C's a 5-4 lead.

Danny Thompson Jr. made his fifth start of the season, pitching 3.1 innings and allowing four runs on three hits, with four walks and five strikeouts on 79 pitches (47 strikes). Carson Pierce entered the game in relief during the fourth inning, pitching for 2.1 innings, giving up only one run, no hits and five walks. Following Pierce, Kelena Sauer pitched in relief to keep the 'Sox scoreless on one hit, no walks or runs and two strikeouts.

The Canadians will take on the AquaSox tomorrow during the RBC We Care Wednesday game, when Blue Jays #4 prospect Johnny King will take on North Vancouver Native Adam Maier. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from May 13, 2026

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