Jacob Sharp Walks off AquaSox in Extras

Published on May 13, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







VANCOUVER, British Columbia: The Vancouver Canadians emerged victorious over the Everett AquaSox in walk-off fashion during extra innings Tuesday night at Nat Bailey Stadium, locking down a 6-5 win as Jacob Sharp lined the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Everett found the scoring column first, taking a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning after starting pitcher Taylor Dollard held the Canadians scoreless across the game's first two frames. Anthony Donofrio walked and Felnin Celesten lined a single up the middle, allowing Josh Caron to rocket a two-run double into deep left center field. The double was Caron's sixth of the season, and it raised his RBI total to 20.

Donofrio extended the Frogs' lead by two runs in the next frame, providing a 4-0 lead for Dollard to work with. Carlos Jimenez walked and Austin St. Laurent singled, positioning Donofrio to smack a two-run double into center field. The double was his second of the year, lifting his RBI total to 11 on the season.

Vancouver found the scoring column in the bottom of the fifth inning, scoring two runs to cut the AquaSox lead down to two. Sharp opened the scoring by drilling a solo home run to left center field for his second long ball of the season, and Kendry Chirinos knocked an RBI double to plate the second Canadians run. Dollard departed following the double, exiting after throwing 4.1 innings of two-run baseball. He struck out four, walked zero, and allowed four hits.

Sam Whiting took the mound for the AquaSox after Dollard's departure, making his AquaSox debut. Whiting tossed 1.1 scoreless frames and struck out two before turning the ball over to lefty Reid Easterly.

The Canadians rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh, sneaking ahead 5-4. Vancouver placed two runners on base as Maddox Latta was hit by a pitch and Dub Gleed walked, allowing Peyton Williams to smack the game-tying two-run double. Williams later scored the go-ahead run, coming around to score as Alexis Hernandez reached on a fielding error.

Trailing by one headed to their final three outs, Brandon Eike provided tying damage during his ninth-inning at bat. Facing a 3-1 count with one out, Eike demolished a solo home run over the right center field wall, knotting the game 5-5. The long ball was Eike's seventh of the season, which ties for the Northwest League lead in 10 fewer games played.

Headed to extra innings tied 5-5, Sharp delivered the winning blow for the Canadians in the bottom of the 10th inning. With Carter Cunningham on third base, Sharp walked off the AquaSox by lining an RBI single to left field, providing the Frogs' foes from the north a 6-5 win to open the six-game series.

LOOKING AHEAD: The Everett AquaSox continue their six-game series against the Vancouver Canadians on Wednesday, May 13, at Nat Bailey Stadium. First pitch for Wednesday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Upon the conclusion of the Canadians series, the AquaSox return home for six games against the Tri-City Dust Devils. Promotions for the series include an appearance by the ZOOperstars, an AquaSox beanie hat giveaway presented by IBEW/NECA, the AquaSox Memorial Day Picnic, and Sunday Fun Day!







Northwest League Stories from May 13, 2026

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