AquaSox Homestand Highlights: May 19-24

Published on May 16, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







The Frogs are back in action for six games at historic Everett Memorial Stadium! Join us this week as we host the Tri-City Dust Devils, High-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

Tuesday, May 19th - 7:05 p.m. First Pitch

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Gesa Credit Union and the AquaSox are proud to support our military heroes. Active and retired service members with a valid military ID may purchase $12.00 Upper Reserved tickets for all AquaSox home games. Each eligible guest may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at the AquaSox Front Office or Box Office..

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 p.m.

MAIN GATES: 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 20th - 7:05 p.m. First Pitch

SILVER SLUGGERS: It's another Silver Sluggers night at the ballpark! This exclusive club for fans 55 years and wiser is brought to you by Mukilteo Memory Care. At Mukilteo Memory Care, they provide more than just support; they offer a sanctuary designed specifically for the journey of memory loss.

BASEBALL BINGO: Pick up your Tulalip Bingo & Slots Baseball Bingo card at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth and play along! Each night there will be up to seven prizes handed out: five bingo for and two blackouts. You can't win if you don't play!

$5.00 WEDNESDAY: Stop by participating Mechanics Bank, formerly HomeStreet Bank, locations to receive a coupon for a $5.00 Upper Reserved ticket that is redeemable at the Everett Memorial Stadium Box Office.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 p.m.

MAIN GATES: 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 21st - 7:05 p.m. First Pitch

THROWBACK THURSDAY: Cheers to a party at the park every evening Thursday home game! Enjoy $4.00 12-ounce cans of Coors Light along with $4.00 hot dogs, popcorn, and soda while you take in the action.

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Gesa Credit Union and the AquaSox are proud to support our military heroes. Active and retired service members with a valid military ID may purchase $12.00 Upper Reserved tickets for all AquaSox home games. Each eligible guest may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at the AquaSox Front Office or Box Office.

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 p.m.

MAIN GATES: 6:00 p.m.

Friday, May 22nd - 7:05 p.m. First Pitch

BEANIE HAT GIVEAWAY: Tell your friends and family - we're giving away 1,000 AquaSox beanie hats. This stylish hat will not only keep you looking good, but it will also keep you warm all season long. Presented By IBEW / NECA. First 1,000 Fans.

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.

BECU FAMILY NIGHT: Make sure to bring the whole crew to enjoy the game with our $9.00 BECU Family Night Field Reserved ticket special! Limit 8 tickets per person while supplies last.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 p.m.

MAIN GATES: 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 23rd - 7:05 p.m. First Pitch

ZOOPERSTARS APPEARANCE: Looking for big league laughs and family fun? Mark your calendars - the wildly popular ZOOperstars! are bringing their zany antics to historic Everett Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2019! This one-of-a-kind, hilarious inflatable mascot entertainment show is guaranteed to have fans of all ages laughing and on their feet all night long!

PRIDE NIGHT: The AquaSox are proud to support the LGBTQIA+ community in our region and are committed to ensuring our community is place where everyone can thrive. In partnership with the Everett Public School's Diversity and Inclusion team, join us at Pride Night and enjoy a great slate of festivities.

FIREWORKS Following the conclusion of the game, fans can enjoy a Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza that lights up the Everett sky. The Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza is presented by Diedrich Espresso.

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Gesa Credit Union and the AquaSox are proud to support our military heroes including the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire. Active and retired service members with a valid military ID may purchase $12.00 Upper Reserved tickets for all AquaSox home games. Each eligible guest may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at the AquaSox Front Office or Box Office.

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 p.m.

MAIN GATES: 6:00 p.m.

Sunday Fun Day, May 24th - 4:05 p.m. First Pitch

ZOOPERSTARS APPEARANCE: In case you couldn't make the appearance on Saturday, or because you want to see them another time, the ZOOperstars! are back for another zany performance.

SIGNATURE SUNDAY: Two AquaSox players will be on the concourse signing autographs from 3:00 to 3:30 p.m. Bring your pen and your items to get signed!

HAT AUCTION: During the game, AquaSox players and coaches will be wearing special Armed Forces hats. Fans will have the opportunity to own a game-used, autographed hat through our exclusive in-ballpark hat auction! Winning bidders will also get the chance to meet their hat's player or coach on the field following the game. Bidding closes at the first pitch of the top of the sixth inning so be sure to get your bids in early!

CHICK-FIL-A 4 FOR $50 SUNDAY: Get four Upper Reserved seats, four AquaSox meal deals (hot dog and chips), and your choice of four Chick-fil-A food vouchers for just $50 for any Sunday game in 2026! May only be purchased in person at the box office during Sunday home games, or at the AquaSox front office (located at 3802 Broadway). This deal is not available online.

SPEEDWAY CHEVROLET SUNDAYS: Visit Speedway Chevrolet at 16957 W Main Street in Monroe for your chance at FREE tickets to any 2026 Sunday home game.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Kids Run the Bases follows the conclusion of each Sunday home game! Allow your kids to fulfill their dreams of stepping onto a professional baseball diamond thanks to our friends at Imagine Children's Museum. Kids will enter the field via the 1st base dugout and leave by the 3rd base dugout.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 2:30 p.m.

MAIN GATES: 3:00 p.m.







Northwest League Stories from May 16, 2026

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