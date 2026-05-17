Everett Sweeps Doubleheader in Vancouver

Published on May 17, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







VANCOUVER, British Columbia: Making up Friday's rained out game, the Everett AquaSox defeated the Vancouver Canadians twice on Saturday afternoon at Nat Bailey Stadium, winning a pair of seven-inning games to improve to a 21-17 record on the season.

Everett secured a 9-5 victory in Game One of the doubleheader as Jonny Farmelo, Luke Stevenson, and Josh Caron combined for eight RBIs. Farmelo led the charge, going 3-for-3 with a home run on the first pitch of the game. He also scored four runs and drove home three runners. Stevenson went 2-for-3 with a double, driving home a pair of runners while also drawing a walk, and Caron tallied three RBIs and a double.

In Game Two, the AquaSox collected a 6-2 victory thanks to the efforts of Brandon Eike and Felnin Celesten. Eike smashed his eighth home run of the season and collected three hits, and Celesten extended his hitting streak to 21 games by singling and doubling.

From the mound, Colton Shaw struck out five as the starter in Game One, and Brock Moore locked down the first win of the day by hurling 1.2 shutout innings. Evan Truitt dealt 4.1 innings of two-run baseball in Game Two, and only one of his runs was charged as an earned run. Adam Smith tossed 1.2 scoreless innings to relieve Truitt, and Casey Hintz sealed the deal on the Frogs' second win of the day by adding one scoreless frame.

LOOKING AHEAD: The Everett AquaSox conclude their six-game series against the Vancouver Canadians on Sunday, May 17, at Nat Bailey Stadium. First pitch for Sunday is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Upon the conclusion of the Canadians series, the AquaSox return home for six games against the Tri-City Dust Devils. Promotions for the series include an appearance by the ZOOperstars, an AquaSox beanie hat giveaway presented by IBEW/NECA, the AquaSox Memorial Day Picnic, and Sunday Fun Day!







Northwest League Stories from May 17, 2026

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