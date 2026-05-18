Tri-City Again Left Green with Envy by Eugene

Published on May 17, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Gage Harrelson attempts a bunt

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Gage Harrelson attempts a bunt(Tri-City Dust Devils)

PASCO - The Tri-City Dust Devils (19-20) fought, scratched and clawed for nine innings on a beautiful Sunday afternoon at Gesa Stadium but the Eugene Emeralds (30-9) once more proved too much in an 8-3 win for the visitors to close out the teams' six-game series.

Down 1-0 before they first got to bat, Tri-City again had an early answer for the visitors. 3B Caleb Bartolero drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second on an infield single by DH Matt Coutney. Later in the frame 1B Ryan Nicholson came through again for the Dust Devils, lining an RBI single to center to score Bartolero and tie the game at 1-1.

As often happened during the series, though, Eugene quickly responded and retook the advantage by scoring three runs in the 2nd to lead 4-1. Dust Devils starter Francis Texido (0-2) rallied after the 2nd to post two scoreless innings afterwards and get through four innings for his side. A back-to-back-to-back double stretch to open the top of the 5th put two more on the board for the Emeralds, and a wild pitch with a runner at third in the 7th made it a 7-1 game.

The home nine again made it difficult on the league leaders, with Tri-City scoring twice in the bottom of the 8th to make things interesting. Coutney struck a deep double to the wall in right-center with one out, and C Juan Flores both singled him home to get it to a 7-2 game and advanced to second on the throw. A passed ball got Flores to third, from which he scored on an RBI infield hit by CF Gage Harrelson in which he flew down the line to beat the throw from shortstop. 7-3 would be as close as the Dust Devils would get, with a groundout ending the rally. A bases loaded walk in the top of the 9th provided Eugene the final run.

Emeralds lefty Charlie McDaniel (2-0) went 5.1 innings for his second win of the week, bouncing back from giving up four home runs Tuesday night to keep Tri-City in the ballpark.

Matt Coutney (2-for-5, R), Gage Harrelson (2-for-4, RBI) and Ryan Nicholson (2-for-3, BB, RBI) stitched together multi-hit games for the Dust Devils.

BACK TO EVERETT

Tri-City hits the road back to Everett Memorial Stadium Monday, in preparation for a six-game series with the Everett AquaSox beginning Tuesday night, May 19, at 7:05 p.m. Pitching matchups have not been announced for the series, which will see 7:05 p.m. starts for the first five games with a 4:05 p.m. Sunday afternoon contest closing the set.

Free broadcast coverage on the MiLB app and dustdevilsbaseball.com will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show, starting 20 minutes before first pitch. Fans can also watch the games for free (Everett broadcast) on Bally Sports Live, and via subscription on MLB.tv and the MiLB app.

The team returns after its trip to Everett for a 12-game homestand beginning Tuesday, May 26, at 6:30 p.m. against the Spokane Indians. After six with the Inland Northwest rivals, the Vancouver Canadians return to town for six games that bring the clubs to the month of June.

For tickets to both the Spokane and Vancouver series, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

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Northwest League Stories from May 17, 2026

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