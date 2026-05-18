Bats Batter 'Sox, C's Win 7-4

Published on May 17, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - On Sunday at The Nat, the Canadians captured a 7-4 win over the Everett AquaSox (SEA) to split their six-game series. Three Canadians hammered home runs this afternoon.

Alexis Hernandez hit a homer in the second inning that soared off the bat at 102 MPH and landed in the Hey Y'all Porch to open the scoring for the C's. With two on and two outs later in the frame, Peyton Williams sent a ball to centre field that touched down on the warning track, earning him a double to add two more runs and make it 3-0.

The AquaSox scored two runs between the third and the fourth before the Canadians struck again in the fifth. Williams legged out a triple - his first of the year - then Carter Cunningham stepped up to the plate and crushed his league-best ninth home run of the season to put the C's in front 5-2.

After starter Daniel Guerra struck out 10 over 3.2 innings, Danny Thompson Jr. (W, 1-2) entered the game in relief in the fourth. Thompson pitched for 2.1 innings and gave up three hits, one run, walked three and struck out four.

In the bottom of the sixth, Matt Scannell doubled before Manny Beltre hit a home run into the Frogs' bullpen, giving the C's a 7-2 lead.

Juanmi Vasquez and Trace Baker worked the final three frames and held off Everett despite two runs in the ninth to put the Canadians on top 7-4.

After an off day Monday, the C's are in Spokane to take on the Indians (COL) next week before returning home on Tuesday, May 26.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from May 17, 2026

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