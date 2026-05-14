Adam Maier, AquaSox Blank Canadians 3-0

Published on May 14, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







VANCOUVER, British Columbia: The Everett AquaSox pitching staff had a nearly untouchable night at Nat Bailey Stadium on Wednesday, firing off a two-hit shutout performance while achieving a 3-0 defeat of the Vancouver Canadians.

The game began as a pitcher's duel as each starter held their respective opponent scoreless across the first five frames of the game. Vancouver's Johnny King allowed three hits and one walk while striking out eight, and Everett's Adam Maier was just as brilliant. Maier, a Vancouver native pitching in front of his hometown crowd, allowed just one hit and walked none while striking out five in his first shutout outing of the year.

Josh Caron opened the night's scoring in the top of the sixth inning, powering a two-run home run after Felnin Celesten walked. Providing the Frogs a 2-0 advantage, Caron's long ball cleared the fence in left field and raised his home run total this season to six.

Luis Suisbel provided the AquaSox an insurance run in the top of the ninth, extending the Frogs' lead to 3-0. Caron walked to reach base and stole second base to advance into scoring position, allowing Suisbel to knock an RBI single to further the lead.

Locking down the incredible night for the AquaSox pitching staff was Adam Smith, Calvin Schapira, and Casey Hintz. Smith and Schapira each threw one scoreless frame, and Hintz struck out four across two shutout innings of work.

LOOKING AHEAD: The Everett AquaSox continue their six-game series against the Vancouver Canadians on Thursday, May 14, at Nat Bailey Stadium. First pitch for Thursday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Upon the conclusion of the Canadians series, the AquaSox return home for six games against the Tri-City Dust Devils. Promotions for the series include an appearance by the ZOOperstars, an AquaSox beanie hat giveaway presented by IBEW/NECA, the AquaSox Memorial Day Picnic, and Sunday Fun Day!







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