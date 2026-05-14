C's Blanked by Frogs in 3-0 Loss

Published on May 14, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians got shut out in a 3-0 loss to the Everett AquaSox (SEA) on Wednesday night at The Nat. After a two-run homer from Josh Caron put the AquaSox ahead in the sixth, they gained one more run in the top of the ninth to secure the win.

Alexis Hernandez and Maddox Latta had the two lone hits for the C's.

MLB Pipeline's #4 Blue Jays prospect Johnny King made his seventh start, where he threw for a season-high five innings and kept a clean slate for the C's over his time on the mound. King gave up three hits, walked only one and struck out a season-best eight. The Naples, FL native faced 19 batters and threw 69 pitches (48 strikes).

Holden Wilkerson entered the game in the sixth in relief of the starter. The 6'4" righty gave up a walk and then a home run that gave the AquaSox a lead in the game, but he went on to take down the next eight consecutive batters he faced. Wilkerson gave up two hits, three runs, two walks, and struck out three.

The Canadians will take on the AquaSox for the third game of the series tomorrow when Nolan Perry makes his Nat Bailey Stadium debut and takes on his counterpart Chase Centala. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from May 14, 2026

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