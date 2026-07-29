Two of Three True Outcomes Lead to 8-1 Win

Published on July 29, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - In front of a sold-out crowd Tuesday night at The Nat, the Canadians secured an 8-1 victory over the Spokane Indians (COL). Home runs from newcomer Jean Joseph and Peyton Williams put them ahead in the first half of the game. The C's scored one run in the fifth from an Alexis Hernandez sacrifice fly, and the Indians plated one in the sixth. The bottom of the seventh was when the Canadians iced the game; they would put five runs on the board, four of which were walked in with the bases loaded. #4 Blue Jays prospect Johnny King got the start and would go five scoreless innings, scattering just two hits.

After being promoted to the Canadians earlier in the day, Joseph sent a two-out solo homer 377 feet that landed in the Hey Y'all Porch to put the C's on the board in the second. In the fourth, the Iowa Meat Truck smashed a dinger that cleared center field at 107 MPH, landing 437 feet away.

The C's added on in the fifth. Newcomer Jaxson West reached base on a fielding error, advanced to second on a walk and made it to third on a fly out. Two batters later, West scored on the Hernandez sacrifice fly. Spokane would get one run in the sixth to make the score 3-1, though they had loaded the bases with nobody out before Jack Eshleman (H, 1) got out of the jam.

After a single and an out opened the seventh, the Canadians lineup sparked a multi-run rally. A walk and another single loaded the bases; three consecutive walks plated runs. A Maddox Latta ground out would put another C's run on the board. Two more walks forced in the final run of the inning to make the score 8-1.

King (W, 4-2) reached a milestone during his outing on Tuesday. With his four strikeouts, King has crossed 100 Ks in his first season in High-A; that total has him tied for the Northwest League lead. The lefty pitched for five innings, gave up two hits, no runs, and walked a pair.

Reece Wissinger wrapped up the game for the Canadians. In his two innings pitched, he gave up a hit, no runs, walked one and struck out three.

The Canadians will face off against the Spokane Indians for the second game of the series tomorrow night during RBC We Care Wednesday. First pitch is at 7:05 pm.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from July 29, 2026

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