Three Solo Homers Lift Everett Past Hops in Series Opener

Published on July 29, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - Three solo home runs proved to be the difference Tuesday night as the Everett AquaSox edged the Hillsboro Hops 3-2 in the opener of a six-game series at Hops Ballpark. Everett catcher Luke Stevenson accounted for much of the offense, blasting a pair of solo home runs to help the AquaSox improve to 10-9 against Hillsboro this season. The 2025 NWL home run champion, Luis Suisbel added a solo shot in the eighth inning that ultimately stood as the game-winning run.

Stevenson wasted little time giving Everett the lead, driving Kyle Ayers' second pitch of the game over the wall in right field for his 12th homer of the season. The AquaSox carried that 1-0 advantage through the first three innings behind right-hander Adam Maier, who stranded four Hillsboro baserunners over 4.2 scoreless innings.

The Hops threatened in the opening frame after Slade Caldwell and Kayson Cunningham each drew walks, but Maier escaped by getting Carlos Virahonda to ground out and JD Dix to strike out.

Stevenson struck again to open the fourth inning, sending another solo homer to center field to double Everett's lead to 2-0.

Hillsboro's best chance against Maier came in the fifth. Yassel Soler walked and Kenny Castillo followed with a ground-rule double to put runners at second and third with nobody out, but the AquaSox escaped the jam when Jakey Josepha reached on a fielder's choice that cut down Soler at the plate before Avery Owusu-Asiedu struck out to end the inning.

The Hops finally broke through in the sixth. Cunningham worked a one-out walk and stole second before Carlos Virahonda lined an RBI single to center, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

Caden Grice relieved Ayers with two aboard in the sixth and escaped the inning before retiring the side in order in the seventh. After striking out Stevenson to begin the eighth, Grice surrendered a solo home run to Suisbel that restored Everett's two-run cushion at 3-1.

Hillsboro answered in the bottom half without recording an RBI. Caldwell drew his third walk of the night and José Mejía followed with a single. After Cunningham flew out, a passed ball by Stevenson allowed Caldwell to score from third and move Mejía into scoring position, trimming the deficit to one. Casey Hintz recovered by striking out both Virahonda and Dix to preserve the lead.

The Hops brought the tying run aboard in the ninth when Soler singled and Owusu-Asiedu followed with a base hit after a wild pitch moved the runners into scoring position, but Everett turned a game-ending double play off the bat of Castillo to seal the 3-2 victory and earn Hintz his seventh save.

Hillsboro finished just 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left seven runners on base while grounding into two double plays. Caldwell reached base three times with three walks and scored both Hops runs, while Virahonda drove in Hillsboro's lone RBI.

Ayers (4-4) was tagged with the loss despite allowing just two runs on three hits over five innings. He struck out four without issuing a walk. Grice tossed four innings of relief, striking out five while allowing one run.

Stevenson finished 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Everett, while Suisbel went 2-for-2 with a homer, a walk and the decisive run scored. Game two of the series will be tonight at Hillsboro Ballpark, first pitch at 6:35.







Northwest League Stories from July 29, 2026

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