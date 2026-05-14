Tyler Switalski & Niko Mazza Dominate Dust Devils as Eugene Wins Fifth Straight Game

Published on May 14, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







PASCO, WA - The Emeralds defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils by a final score of 4-2 to take a commanding 2-0 series lead to start the week. The Ems have now won five consecutive games, a feat that they have now accomplished three different times already this season. The Ems are 27-8 and hold an eight game lead in the Northwest League standings with 31 games remaining in the first half.

For the second straight night the Dust Devils were able to get the scoring started in the first inning off the bat of Jake Munroe. Last night it was a solo home run, and tonight it was a single that brought home Caleb Bartolero who led off the inning with a single and got into second base on a sacrifice bunt attempt from Gage Harrelson.

It didn't take long for the Ems to get their first lead of the game in the top of the second inning. Jean Carlos Sio ripped a single off the Dust Devils pitcher Houston Harding for his first base hit back with the Ems this season. Lisbel Diaz followed it up by ripping another single off the pitcher of Harding to put a pair of runners on. That brought up Zander Darby who crushed his first triple of the season and his 15th extra-base hit to give the Ems a one run lead. Onil Perez handled business and hit a sac-fly to left field to bring Darby home and make it a 3-1 game.

In the top of the fourth inning Lisbel Diaz hit his 6th home run of the year to start the frame. It left his bat at 104.3 mph and traveled 397 feet. Diaz is now up to six home runs this year which is tied for the most on the team alongside Dakota Jordan.

In the bottom of the fourth the Dust Devils scored their final run and the final run of the game for either team. Matt Coutney hit a leadoff double before advancing into third base on a groundout. A wild pitch brought him home to score to cut the lead in half at 4-2.

That proved to be tonight's final score as both pitching staffs were dominant the rest of the way. Tyler Switalski picked up his second win of the year after completing five innings of work on the mound. He allowed four hits and two earned runs while not issuing a single walk and striking out five. Niko Mazza took over for him in the sixth inning and allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out four and not allowing an earned run. It was the very rare four inning save for Nikko who has now not given up an earned run over his last five outings spanning 20.2 innings.

Eugene will now turn their attention to tomorrow night's game as they can clinch a series split heading into the weekend. Luis De La Torre will be on the mound for the Ems with first pitch set for 6:30 PM.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from May 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.