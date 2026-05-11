Ems Tally Season-High Hits & Runs with 6th Consecutive Series Victory
Published on May 10, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)
Eugene Emeralds News Release
EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Vancouver Canadians in the series finale by a final score of 13-8 to pick up their 6th straight series victory to start the 2026 season. Eugene recorded a season-high 17 hits and 13 runs while only striking out 3 times. Every Emeralds starter today also recorded a hit by the 6th inning.
The Ems wasted little time getting the bats going as Trevor Cohen drew a lead-off walk to start the home half of the 1st inning. Dakota Jordan rifled a single out to left before Gavin Kilen crushed his 2nd home run in as many nights to give the Ems the 3-0 lead. Kilen ended the weekend with 9 RBI's in the last 3 games.
Vancouver answered back with 2 runs in the 2nd to cut the lead to just 1 run. After a couple of 1-out walks, Maddox Latta & Hayden Gilliland hit back-to-back RBI base hits for the first runs of the game for the Canadians. After that it was all things Ems as they ripped off 9 unanswered runs to take a 12-2 lead. The first run came in the 3rd inning after Kilen singled. He advanced into 2nd base on a passed ball, got into third on a lineout before ultimately scoring on another passed ball for the only run of the 3rd inning.
Eugene put up a lopsided number in the 4th inning to take a commanding lead and put the game out of reach. After a popout to start the inning, the Ems recorded 6 consecutive base hits. Diaz and Zielinski started the hit parade before Cohen brought home the first run of the inning with a single. The next batter, Dakota Jordan, also hit an RBI-Single before Gavin Kilen hit his 3rd of the game to put a pair of runners for Zander Darby who crushed his 9th double of the year to give the Ems an 8-2 lead.
The runs wouldn't stop there as they scored another 4 runs in the 5th inning. Diaz led off the inning with a walk and Zielinski hit him home with an RBI-Double. After an out, Jordan recorded a sac-fly RBI for his 2nd RBI of the game. Gavin Kilen hit a single for his 4th hit of the game before Darby once again put the icing on the cake with a 2-run blast to make it 12-2 Ems after just 4 innings.
Vancouver scored 2 runs in the top of the 8th after Carter Cunningham hit his NWL leading 7th home run of the season to right field. The Ems got a run back in the bottom of the inning when Zielinski hit a 2-out RBI-single for his 3rd hit of the game.
Disaster struck momentarily in the 9th inning. Ryan Slater had to exit the game after just 6 pitches due to an injury. Austin Strickland came in cold off the bench and gave up a couple of runs on a sac-fly and a 3-run home run to Alexis Hernandez to make the final score look a little closer than it was all game as the Ems closed it out by a final score of 13-8.
Jacob Bresnahan got the start in today's game and struck out 6 batters which ties his season high so far this season. He did issue 5 walks but was able to limit the damage to just 2 earned runs. Ryan Vanderhei was perfect out of the bullpen as he got a quick 7 outs on the mound with 4 strikeouts on just 22 pitches en-route to his 3rd win of the season on the mound.
Eugene will now head over to Pasco, Washington for a 6-game series against the Tri-City Dust Devils for the first time this season. The series will start on Tuesday with first pitch at 6:30 PM from Gesa Stadium. No team has announced starters yet for the week.
The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.
Northwest League Stories from May 10, 2026
- Ems Tally Season-High Hits & Runs with 6th Consecutive Series Victory - Eugene Emeralds
- Fitzer's Big Day Powers Indians to 8-3 Win - Spokane Indians
- Relentless Ems Offense Buries C's Early for Series Loss - Vancouver Canadians
- It's Sunday Fun Day with the AquaSox - Everett AquaSox
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