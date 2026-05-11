Ems Tally Season-High Hits & Runs with 6th Consecutive Series Victory

Published on May 10, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Vancouver Canadians in the series finale by a final score of 13-8 to pick up their 6th straight series victory to start the 2026 season. Eugene recorded a season-high 17 hits and 13 runs while only striking out 3 times. Every Emeralds starter today also recorded a hit by the 6th inning.

The Ems wasted little time getting the bats going as Trevor Cohen drew a lead-off walk to start the home half of the 1st inning. Dakota Jordan rifled a single out to left before Gavin Kilen crushed his 2nd home run in as many nights to give the Ems the 3-0 lead. Kilen ended the weekend with 9 RBI's in the last 3 games.

Vancouver answered back with 2 runs in the 2nd to cut the lead to just 1 run. After a couple of 1-out walks, Maddox Latta & Hayden Gilliland hit back-to-back RBI base hits for the first runs of the game for the Canadians. After that it was all things Ems as they ripped off 9 unanswered runs to take a 12-2 lead. The first run came in the 3rd inning after Kilen singled. He advanced into 2nd base on a passed ball, got into third on a lineout before ultimately scoring on another passed ball for the only run of the 3rd inning.

Eugene put up a lopsided number in the 4th inning to take a commanding lead and put the game out of reach. After a popout to start the inning, the Ems recorded 6 consecutive base hits. Diaz and Zielinski started the hit parade before Cohen brought home the first run of the inning with a single. The next batter, Dakota Jordan, also hit an RBI-Single before Gavin Kilen hit his 3rd of the game to put a pair of runners for Zander Darby who crushed his 9th double of the year to give the Ems an 8-2 lead.

The runs wouldn't stop there as they scored another 4 runs in the 5th inning. Diaz led off the inning with a walk and Zielinski hit him home with an RBI-Double. After an out, Jordan recorded a sac-fly RBI for his 2nd RBI of the game. Gavin Kilen hit a single for his 4th hit of the game before Darby once again put the icing on the cake with a 2-run blast to make it 12-2 Ems after just 4 innings.

Vancouver scored 2 runs in the top of the 8th after Carter Cunningham hit his NWL leading 7th home run of the season to right field. The Ems got a run back in the bottom of the inning when Zielinski hit a 2-out RBI-single for his 3rd hit of the game.

Disaster struck momentarily in the 9th inning. Ryan Slater had to exit the game after just 6 pitches due to an injury. Austin Strickland came in cold off the bench and gave up a couple of runs on a sac-fly and a 3-run home run to Alexis Hernandez to make the final score look a little closer than it was all game as the Ems closed it out by a final score of 13-8.

Jacob Bresnahan got the start in today's game and struck out 6 batters which ties his season high so far this season. He did issue 5 walks but was able to limit the damage to just 2 earned runs. Ryan Vanderhei was perfect out of the bullpen as he got a quick 7 outs on the mound with 4 strikeouts on just 22 pitches en-route to his 3rd win of the season on the mound.

Eugene will now head over to Pasco, Washington for a 6-game series against the Tri-City Dust Devils for the first time this season. The series will start on Tuesday with first pitch at 6:30 PM from Gesa Stadium. No team has announced starters yet for the week.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from May 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.