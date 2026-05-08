Ems Drop Nail-Biter to Vancouver to Even up Series

Published on May 8, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds dropped the second game of the series to the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 3-2 to even up the series at a game a piece. The Ems bats were flat most of the night but rallied back to make it a one-run game in the 9th but fell just short.

The C's wasted no time in tonight's game and scored a run in the top of the 1st inning. Dub Gleed smoked a lead-off double and was able to advance into 3rd base after Peyton Williams hit a groundout. Alexis Hernandez hit a sac-fly out to left-field to give Vancouver the early lead. They added on another run in the 2nd inning when Manny Beltre hit a lead-off home run that was dumped into the Canadians bullpen to make it 2-0 C's after 2 innings.

Eugene was able to get on the board in the bottom of the 3rd inning. Gavin Kilen led off the inning with a walk and after a couple of outs, the newest Emeralds Jancel Villaroel got hit by a pitch to put a pair of runners on. Jakob Christian smoked a double down the left-field line which allowed Kilen to score and cut the deficit to just a run. The Canadians got the run back immediately in the top of the 4th. Kendry Chirinos hit a single to start the inning and with 2-outs Dub Gleed drew a walk before Williams ripped an RBI-Single to make it 3-1 after 4 innings.

The pitching staffs were able to settle in as neither team allowed a run over the next 4 innings. In the bottom of the 9th and trailing by two runs with 2-outs, the Ems offense was able to wake up. Walker Martin hit a single before Onil Perez drew a fantastic 7-pitch walk. The next batter, Zane Zielinski, ripped an RBI-Single to left-field which allowed Martin to score and cut the lead down to just 1 run. Unfortunately for the Ems, that's where it came to an end as Lisbel Diaz struck out swinging to close out the contest.

It was a rare loss tonight for Eugene, as they now move to 22-7 on the season. They currently hold a 5.5 game lead in the Northwest League standings heading into the weekend where they will play 4 games in just 3 days time with a double-header on Saturday. First pitch tomorrow night will be at 6:35 PM with Luis De La Torre on the mound for the Ems.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from May 8, 2026

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