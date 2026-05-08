Wilkerson Dazzles, Leads C's to 3-2 Win
Published on May 8, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)
Vancouver Canadians News Release
EUGENE, OR - An early lead and a career performance from reliever Holden Wilkerson proved to be a winning combination for the Canadians on Thursday night, as they dispatched the Eugene Emeralds (SF) 3-2 at PK Park to even the six-game series at one win apiece.
The C's started the scoring in the first. Dub Gleed led off with a double, went to third on a groundout and scored on an Alexis Hernandez sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.
Manny Beltre started the second with a solo homer to double Vancouver's advantage before Eugene pulled within one on a two-out RBI double in the third.
The C's wasted no time getting that run back in the fourth. Kendry Chirinos led off with a single before a two-out walk set the table for Peyton Williams, who singled home Chirinos to put the Canadians in front 3-1.
Wilkerson (W, 3-0) was masterful in relief. The right-hander retired the first 13 men he faced before surrendering a one-out single in the eighth, but on the very next pitch he induced an inning-ending double play to put up his fifth scoreless inning. His final line: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 5 K on 49 pitches (35 strikes).
Jonathan Todd (S, 1) survived a two-out rally in the bottom of the ninth to shut the door and secure a 3-2 C's triumph.
#4 Blue Jays prospect Johnny King made his sixth start of the year and managed to get through three innings with one run on two hits with four walks, a hit batter and three strikeouts.
The series continues Friday night. Nolan Perry makes his High-A debut opposite #17 Giants prospect Luis De La Torre. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.
For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.
Northwest League Stories from May 8, 2026
- Snead's Six Perfect Innings Stifle Spokane in Tri-City Win - Tri-City Dust Devils
- AquaSox Hold on to Beat Hops for Third Straight Night - Hillsboro Hops
- Celesten Launches Homer In 5-4 Sox Win - Everett AquaSox
- Ems Drop Nail-Biter to Vancouver to Even up Series - Eugene Emeralds
- Wilkerson Dazzles, Leads C's to 3-2 Win - Vancouver Canadians
- Spokane Rally Stalls in 2-1 Loss to Tri-City - Spokane Indians
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