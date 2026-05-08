Wilkerson Dazzles, Leads C's to 3-2 Win

Published on May 8, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







EUGENE, OR - An early lead and a career performance from reliever Holden Wilkerson proved to be a winning combination for the Canadians on Thursday night, as they dispatched the Eugene Emeralds (SF) 3-2 at PK Park to even the six-game series at one win apiece.

The C's started the scoring in the first. Dub Gleed led off with a double, went to third on a groundout and scored on an Alexis Hernandez sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.

Manny Beltre started the second with a solo homer to double Vancouver's advantage before Eugene pulled within one on a two-out RBI double in the third.

The C's wasted no time getting that run back in the fourth. Kendry Chirinos led off with a single before a two-out walk set the table for Peyton Williams, who singled home Chirinos to put the Canadians in front 3-1.

Wilkerson (W, 3-0) was masterful in relief. The right-hander retired the first 13 men he faced before surrendering a one-out single in the eighth, but on the very next pitch he induced an inning-ending double play to put up his fifth scoreless inning. His final line: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 5 K on 49 pitches (35 strikes).

Jonathan Todd (S, 1) survived a two-out rally in the bottom of the ninth to shut the door and secure a 3-2 C's triumph.

#4 Blue Jays prospect Johnny King made his sixth start of the year and managed to get through three innings with one run on two hits with four walks, a hit batter and three strikeouts.

The series continues Friday night. Nolan Perry makes his High-A debut opposite #17 Giants prospect Luis De La Torre. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from May 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.