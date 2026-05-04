Homestead Ends with 5-3 Loss

Published on May 3, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians weren't able to make a comeback for a third straight game against the Hillsboro Hops (AZ) and lost 5-3 in the final game of their series at The Nat on Sunday.

Hillsboro scored two runs in the first stanza of the game. The C's responded in the bottom of the inning, when Dub Gleed hit a double to position himself on second. On the next pitch, Peyton Williams hit a sharp line drive to right field that came off his bat at 112 MPH, which Gleed used to race home and make the score 2-1 at the end of the inning.

The next run on the board came from the Canadians in the fifth frame. Matt Scannell singled and would score later in the inning on a Gleed single plus an error in left field to tie the game 2-2.

The Hops scored one run at the top of the sixth and seventh innings to regain the lead and carry it into the later innings.

Scannell scored his second run in the bottom of the seventh. The outfielder bunted on the first pitch for a single and moved to second on a Brennan Orf walk. He advanced to third on a double play and added another run on the board after a balk to make the score 4-3.

Hillsboro added one more run in the eighth to put the game away.

Daniel Guerra got his sixth start of the season, where he pitched 3.2 innings, gave up three hits, two runs, walked three and struck out four on his 80 pitches thrown. Trace Baker retired the side in order in the ninth for the only clean inning by a C's pitcher on the afternoon.

The Canadians lose the home series with the Hops four games to two after two and hit the road to play a series against the Eugene Emeralds (SF) at PK Park, where their first game will be on Monday, May 4 at 6:35 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from May 3, 2026

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