Wild Walk-Off: Tri-City Wins Third Straight in Thrilling Fashion

Published on May 3, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils, as the Viñeros, chase down Randy De Jesus

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils, as the Viñeros, chase down Randy De Jesus(Tri-City Dust Devils)

PASCO - A topsy-turvy game that saw seven lead changes ended with one last one off the bat of RF Randy De Jesus, whose walk-off RBI single to deep left completed a three-run bottom of the 9th inning and gave the Tri-City Dust Devils (15-11) a 10-9 victory over the Everett AquaSox (13-13) Saturday night at Gesa Stadium.

Down 9-7 going to their last at-bat, the Tri-City rally began with a single from SS Johan Macias off righty Lucas Kelly (0-1). He later advanced to third on a one-out double by C Juan Flores, putting the tying runs in scoring position and bringing up 1B Matt Coutney. The lefty drew a walk and ball four got through Everett C Luke Stevenson to the backstop, both allowing Macias to score and pinch-runner Gage Harrelson to advance to third. AquaSox relief ace Christian Little came in to try to get the final two outs for the save, throwing his first pitch for a strike. Coming set for his 0-1 delivery, though, the righty hesitated in his motion, committing a balk that brought Harrelson home to tie the game at 9-9. DH Ryan Nicholson, at the plate for the balk, singled off Little to move pinch-runner Kevin Bruggeman, in for Coutney, to third.

That brought up De Jesus, whose heroics ended the game and sent most of the 2,539 at the ballpark home happy after the postgame fireworks presented by IBEW 112 and NECA.

Playing as Viñeros de Tri-City, the home nine grabbed the lead in the 2nd and 7th innings before Everett turned the tables on them in the 5th and the 8th. Coutney lined a ball over the right field wall for a 1st inning home run that tied the game at 1-1, and his teammates put together a three-run burst in the 2nd to take a 4-2 lead. RBIs from CF Jorge Ruiz (single) and SS Capri Ortiz (sacrifice fly) highlighted the trio of tallies. LF Anthony Scull, who made a diving catch that took away a likely bases-clearing double in the 1st, launched a sac fly of his own in the 3rd to make it 5-2.

One more sacrifice fly ended up bringing two runs in in the 7th. Johan Macias doubled, advancing to third on a single by Flores. A walk to Coutney loaded the bases and brought up Nicholson, who flew out in foul territory down the left field line. Macias raced home and scored, and the throw home got away errantly which gave time for Flores to come in to score after reaching third. The Dust Devils' 7-6 lead would not last long, but manager Dann Bilardello's team ultimately had the final say.

Lefty Lucas Knowles (1-0) got the win for Tri-City, pitching a 1-2-3 9th inning with a pair of strikeouts.

WIN A GAME, WIN A SERIES

Tri-City and Everett conclude their six-game series with the finale at 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Gesa Stadium, where the home side can clinch a series win with a victory. D-BAT Columbia Basin presents the team's annual Fantasy Baseball Day, with fans able to pick players to score points and perhaps win prizes.

Right-hander Yeferson Vargas (2-1, 3.13 ERA) takes the mound for the Dust Devils, countered by righty Walter Ford (0-1, 7.23 ERA) of the AquaSox.

Free broadcast coverage on the MiLB app and dustdevilsbaseball.com will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 1:10 p.m. Fans can also watch the games for free on Bally Sports Live, and via subscription on MLB.tv and the MiLB app.

After the game Tri-City heads to Spokane for a six-game series, beginning with an 11:05 a.m. day game Tuesday, before coming back to host Eugene for six beginning Tuesday, May 12. For tickets to Sunday's game, the upcoming Eugene series and all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

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Northwest League Stories from May 3, 2026

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