Viñeros Vault Past AquaSox, Hang on for Win

Published on May 2, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







PASCO - Three multi-run innings powered the Tri-City Dust Devils (14-11) to a big lead over the Everett AquaSox (13-12), enough to repel a major comeback effort in an 8-6 win Friday night at Gesa Stadium that evened up the series at two games apiece.

A two-run 2nd inning got things started for Tri-City, who played as Viñeros de Tri-City for the first time in 2026. SS Capri Ortiz began another big night with a one-out single, coming home quickly on an RBI double grounded down the left field line by LF Anthony Scull that opened the scoring. 2B Johan Macias came up later in the frame and lined an RBI single up the middle past Everett starter Colton Shaw (2-2) to bring Scull in for a 2-0 lead.

Dust Devils starter Peyton Olejnik (1-2) gave up a run in the 3rd but otherwise shut down the AquaSox attack, going six innings in a quality start that gave the tall righty his first win at the High-A level. The Cedar Lake, Indiana native gave up six hits and struck out six, hitting a batter but walking none in his best start for Tri-City to date. Olejnik got more offensive support in the 4th inning via CF Jorge Ruiz's two-run double down the right field line, a hard grounder that brought in both RF Randy De Jesus and Ortiz to push the lead to 4-1.

A four-run 5th inning provided the desired separation for the Dust Devils, starting with C Juan Flores's fourth home run of the season. The solo shot, just to the right of the batter's eye, made it a 5-1 game. A one-out double by 1B Ryan Nicholson and an error on a De Jesus grounder put two on for Ortiz, who rudely greeted reliever Reid Easterly by mashing a ball over the wall in left for a three-run homer. Ortiz's longball, his first of the year, stretched the lead to 8-1.

Everett took advantage of walks and hit batters to get back into the game in the final two innings, scoring four runs of their own in the 8th and pushing a run across in the 9th to bring both the potential tying and go-ahead runs to the plate. Righty reliever Alex Martinez came in with two out and struck out AquaSox 1B Brandon Eike, a man who had homered in his previous three games, to finally finish the game.

Capri Ortiz came up a triple shy of the cycle, scoring three runs on the night. The 21-year-old shortstop has had multi-hit games three nights in a row, going a combined 8-for-12 in those games and driving in nine runs. Johan Macias had two hits as well, adding to the offensive contribution from the middle infield.

FUEGOS ARTIFICIALES EN SABADO

Tri-City and Everett play game five of their six-game series at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night at Gesa Stadium, where postgame fireworks will light the sky above the Tri thanks to IBEW 112 and NECA. Right-hander Chris Cortez (0-1, 3.86 ERA) takes the mound for the Dust Devils, who will again play as Viñeros de Tri-City in the lead-up to the Cinco de Mayo holiday. Righty Evan Truitt (0-2, 6.35 ERA) gets the nod for the AquaSox.

Free broadcast coverage on the MiLB app and dustdevilsbaseball.com will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:10 p.m. Fans can also watch the games for free on Bally Sports Live, and via subscription on MLB.tv and the MiLB app.

A 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon game will close out the series. For tickets to this weekend's games, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.







Northwest League Stories from May 2, 2026

Viñeros Vault Past AquaSox, Hang on for Win - Tri-City Dust Devils

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.