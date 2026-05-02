Nick Davila Promoted to Seattle Mariners

Published on May 2, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President and General Manager of Baseball Operations Justin Hollander announced today that right-handed pitcher Nick Davila has been promoted to the roster of the Seattle Mariners. Davila will make his MLB debut upon entering a game.

Davila, a 27-year-old native of Hialeah, Florida, has pitched professionally in six minor league seasons thus far - four of which have been spent with the Seattle Mariners organization. Undrafted out of the University of South Florida in 2020, Davila latched on with the Detroit Tigers organization for two seasons to begin his post-collegiate career.

During Davila's first season in Seattle's minor league system back in 2023, he pitched for three teams: The Single-A Modesto Nuts, High-A Everett AquaSox, and Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers. Davila spent the majority of his time that year with the AquaSox, throwing in 15 games (13 starts) while collecting a 4.65 earned run average across 81.1 innings of work. He struck out 76 and walked 20, earning a 4-6 record with the Frogs.

He returned to the AquaSox for his 2024 campaign, which was ultimately cut short due to injury. Davila made 13 appearances for the Frogs - all out of the bullpen - to tally a 3-3 record and a 4.98 earned run average across 21.2 innings of work. Additionally, opposing hitters hit just .210 against Davila before his season concluded at the end of May.

Returning from injury in 2025, Davila bounced back and turned in a strong campaign during his first taste of Double-A baseball with the Arkansas Travelers. Throwing 50.2 innings across 39 appearances, Davila recorded a 3.55 earned run average with 40 strikeouts and 22 walks. He returned to Arkansas for the start of the 2026 season and has been quite strong, allowing just two runs and six hits across 9.0 innings pitched. Opposing hitters have hit just .182 against Davila this year as he has struck out 10 and walked only one - good enough for a 2.00 earned run average and 0.78 WHIP.

Following Davila's promotion, the AquaSox now have 253 former players who have reached the major leagues. Additionally, Davila is the first former Frog to receive their first promotion to the MLB in the 2026 season.







Northwest League Stories from May 2, 2026

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