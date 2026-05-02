Miller Set to Continue Rehab with AquaSox

Published on May 1, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President and General Manager of Baseball Operations Justin Hollander announced today that right-handed pitcher Bryce Miller will be making a rehab start for the Everett AquaSox on Wednesday, May 6. First pitch for the game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium.

The 27-year-old native of Mount Pleasant, Texas, has made three rehab starts thus far - two with Triple-A Tacoma and one with Everett. Across his three outings, he has thrown 8.2 innings to the tune of a 3.12 earned run average. Miller has struck out 12, and his fastball has peaked at over 98 miles per hour - an encouraging sign as he works his way back from an oblique injury suffered during Spring Training.

Miller's appearance with the AquaSox on April 24 against the Spokane Indians was especially dominant. Across 3.0 shutout innings of work, Miller collected six strikeouts - five swinging and one looking - while allowing just one walk and one hit.

Debuting in the MLB with the Mariners in 2023, Miller has developed into a key cog of Seattle's starting rotation. Across three big league seasons, Miller has compiled a 24-21 record and a 4.01 earned run average across 74 games started. He had a breakout campaign in 2024, going 12-8 with a 2.94 earned run average across 31 starts and 180.1 innings pitched. Opposing hitters seldom found success against Miller that season, hitting just .200 facing him, while he collected 171 strikeouts and walked just 45.

Drafted in the fourth round (No. 113 overall) in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M, Miller made his professional baseball debut in 2021 with the Single-A Modesto Nuts. The next season, he received a promotion to High-A Everett in 2022 after appearing in one start for the Nuts to start the year. Across 16 games (15 starts) for the AquaSox in 2022, Miller went 3-3 with a 3.24 earned run average, striking out 99 while walking just 25. Miller also held opposing hitters to a .194 batting average against before being promoted to Double-A Arkansas for ten starts to end the season.

Tickets to watch Miller pitch on Wednesday are available for electronic purchase HERE, and tickets may also be bought by calling the AquaSox Front Office at 425-258-3673. The AquaSox encourage buying your tickets in advance: Walk-up quantities may be limited as seats are expected to sell fast.

All Major League Rehab Assignments are subject to change at any time.







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