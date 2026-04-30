Frogs Tally 13 Hits in 10-7 Win over Dust Devils

Published on April 30, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: Led by 13 base hits collected by their offense, the Everett AquaSox defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 10-7 on Wednesday night at Gesa Stadium.

Everett kickstarted their scoring efforts in the first frame of the game, going up 2-0. With two outs, Luke Stevenson hit an RBI single to begin the scoring, and Matthew Ellis knocked an RBI double to continue the scoring. However, the two-run lead was short lived as Tri-City scored their first run in the bottom of the first as Juan Flores and Matt Coutney hit consecutive doubles. Coutney's double scored Flores, crediting him with the RBI.

The AquaSox added another two runs in the top of the third, taking a 4-1 lead. Jonny Farmelo collected a one-out double, allowing Felnin Celesten to hit an RBI single, and Celesten later scored on a balk committed while Stevenson was at the plate. The three-run advantage held until the bottom of the fourth as Gage Harrelson hit into a run-scoring double play with the bases loaded. Harrelson also added an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth, cutting the Dust Devils' deficit to one run.

Up 4-3, the AquaSox strung together additional momentum in the top of the seventh inning to score three more runs. Anthony Donofrio hit a leadoff single, scoring two batters later as Farmelo contributed his second double of the game. Celesten walked to place a second runner on base, allowing Stevenson to knock a two-run single to capitalize on the opportunity.

Tri-City rallied in the bottom of the seventh, tying the game 7-7. Anthony Scull drew a leadoff walk and Flores doubled, positioning Ryan Nicholson to hit an RBI single, and Randy De Jesus plated the half-inning's second run by hitting into an RBI groundout. Delivering the tying blow was Capri Ortiz, who lined a two-run single to center field.

The AquaSox took the lead in the top of the eighth as Celesten hit an RBI single, and they padded their lead in the top of the ninth as Ellis smashed a two-run home run. Leading 10-7, Frogs right-hander Christian Little threw a scoreless bottom of the ninth, striking out two to lock down the AquaSox win and earn his second save of the season.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game series against the Tri-City Dust Devils on Thursday, April 30! First pitch for Thursday's game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Gesa Stadium. After their time in Tri-City, the Frogs return home to Everett Memorial Stadium for six games against the Hillsboro Hops! Promotions for the homestand include Coors Light Throwback Thursday, Star Wars Night, Sunday Fun Day, and the AquaSox Mother's Day Picnic!







Northwest League Stories from April 30, 2026

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