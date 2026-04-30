C's Blanked in 7-0 Loss to Hops

Published on April 30, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians suffered a 7-0 shutout in their Wednesday night game against the Hillsboro Hops (AZ), their fifth consecutive loss and fourth shutout of the season.

The C's gave up a run in the second, which allowed Hillsboro take a lead they wouldn't give up. The Hops then went on to score three more runs in the top of the fourth and one in the seventh before Hillsboro's Alberto Barriga hit a two-run home run in the ninth to complete the scoring.

Trace Baker relieved C's starter Danny Thompson Jr. (L, 0-1) in the fourth frame. Baker pitched 1.2 innings, allowed one hit, two walks and had four strikeouts.

Juanmi Vasquez entered the game in relief to start the sixth. In his first inning, he had a perfect frame, striking out each batter at the plate. Vasquez pitched two innings, where he let up one run, on one hit, two walks and had three strikeouts over his 49 pitches thrown (28 strikes).

Reece Wissinger made his High-A debut at The Nat during the top of the eighth inning after joining the C's on April 28 when Aaron Munson was promoted to the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats. In his two innings pitched, he gave up two hits, two runs - including a home run - with no walks and one strikeout.

With the loss, the C's are now 9-14 and matched their season high losing streak since starting the season 0-5. The Canadians will face the Hops for the third game of the series tomorrow night with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. MLB Pipeline's #4 Blue Jays prospect Johnny King will start for the C's, and #22 D-Backs prospect Brian Curley will be the starting pitcher for Hillsboro.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from April 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.