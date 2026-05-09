Three-Run Eighth Nets C's 4-2 Triumph

Published on May 8, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







EUGENE, OR - A three-run top of the eighth spurred the Canadians to a 4-2 triumph over the Eugene Emeralds (SF) Friday night at PK Park. It was the first time all season the first place Ems lost back-to-back games.

Tied 1-1 after seven, the late rally began with a lead-off walk from Dub Gleed. Alexis Hernandez joined him aboard after a one-out single, but the real action began with two away. A balk put both Gleed and Hernandez in scoring position for Jacob Sharp, who muscled a 1-2 pitch into right field for a go-ahead two-RBI single that proved to be the game-winning hit. Manny Beltre followed with an eight-pitch walk after falling behind 0-2 then Tucker Toman stroked a hit up the middle to plate Sharp and make it 4-1.

Kelena Sauer (S, 2) secured a six-out save, with his lone blemish coming on a two-out homer in the ninth, to lock down a 4-2 C's win.

The scoring started with a Eugene solo shot in the bottom of the third, but that was the only run newcomer Nolan Perry would allow over five strong innings in his High-A debut. The righty scattered three hits, a walk and eight strikeouts to announce himself in the Northwest League.

Vancouver didn't have a hit until the fourth, when a one-out error and a wild pitch set up a game-tying knock from Toman with two outs later in the frame.

Carson Pierce (W, 3-0) bent but did not break in two innings of relief, stranding two runners aboard in the sixth and another in the seventh to keep the game tied.

Toman paced the offense with two hits and two RBI, Sharp reached all three times thanks to two walks and a single and Peyton Williams found his way on base twice after a free pass and a base hit.

The Canadians can secure a series split with one win in tomorrow's doubleheader. Landen Maroudis and Gilberto Batista will start games one and two, respectively. The double dip begins at 5:05 p.m. and can be heard on the Sportsnet 650 alternate feed.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from May 8, 2026

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