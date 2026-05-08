Celesten Launches Homer In 5-4 Sox Win

Published on May 8, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Felnin Celesten of the Everett AquaSox

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Felnin Celesten of the Everett AquaSox(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, WA: Powered by Felnin Celesten's two-run home run and Josh Caron's two-run single, the Everett AquaSox defeated the Hillsboro Hops 5-4 at Everett Memorial Stadium on Thursday night to earn their third victory of the six-game series.

The night's scoring began in the third inning as the teams exchanged two-run efforts. With loaded bases, Trent Youngblood dropped a two-run single for Hillsboro, and Caron hit a broken-bat single that scored Austin St. Laurent and Jonny Farmelo. St. Laurent reached base on a single, and Farmelo walked.

Everett powered ahead in the bottom of the fifth, jumping ahead 5-2. Curtis Washington Jr. reached base with one out by hitting a bunt single, and Farmelo singled him home. Extending the lead by another two runs was Celesten, who smacked a two-run home run over the manual scoreboard for his second long ball of the season. Additionally, Celesten continued his hitting streak, collecting a base hit in each of his last 14 games played.

Youngblood struck again in the top of the seventh, reducing the Frogs' lead to two runs. Alberto Barriga hit a two-out double to provide the Hops a spark, and Youngblood doubled him home. With the RBI double, Youngblood raised his RBI total on the night to three runs.

Wallace Clark continued the Hops' comeback efforts in the top of the eighth, lining an RBI single to center field after Yerald Nin was hit by a pitch and advanced to scoring position by stealing second base. The AquaSox ultimately held the Hops off of the board in the top of the ninth, locking down their 5-4 victory.

AquaSox pitching held strong throughout the night, helping them earn their third win of the series. Right-handed starting pitcher Adam Maier struck out five Hops across 3.2 innings of work, and righty Jose Geraldo added 1.1 scoreless innings to lower his earned run average to 1.42 this season. Throwing the final 4.0 innings of the game was right-hander Chase Centala, who struck out a career-high seven Hops and earned his first save of the season.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Hillsboro hops 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 0 4 8 1

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 2 0 3 0 0 0 X 5 9 1

WIN - Jose Geraldo (1-0) LOSS - Rio Britton (2-2) SAVE - Chase Centala (1)

EVERETT PITCHING: Maier (3.2), Geraldo (1.1), Centala (4.0)

HILLSBORO PITCHING: Britton (4.1), Santana (1.2), Chalas (1.0), Hawks (1.0)

TIME: 2 Hours, 42 Minutes

ATTENDANCE: 950

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game series against the Hillsboro Hops on Friday, May 8, at 7:05 p.m! Promotions for the game include the AquaSox Student Discount and the Gesa Credit Union Military Pride deal. Later promotions for the homestand include, Star Wars Night featuring a performance from the Saber Guild - Kamino Temple, postgame fireworks presented by Tulalip Resort Casino, Sunday Fun Day, and the AquaSox Mother's Day Picnic!

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Northwest League Stories from May 8, 2026

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