AquaSox Weekend Preview

Published on May 7, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Join us at the ballpark this weekend as we finish our series with three more games against the Hillsboro Hops, the High-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Don't forget that you can save some time and grab your tickets online NOW to lock in your seats for the games you don't want to miss!

Friday, May 8th - 12:05 p.m. First Pitch

DAY BASEBALL: We know it has been a crazy week - and you probably want to start you weekend as early as possible! Come out to the ballpark for a special 12:05 p.m. first pitch, treat yourself to some delicious ballpark eats, and recharge your batteries!

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Gesa Credit Union and the AquaSox are proud to support our military heroes. Active and retired service members with a valid military ID may purchase $12.00 Upper Reserved tickets for all AquaSox home games. Each eligible guest may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at the AquaSox Front Office or Box Office.

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.

ALL GATES: 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, May 9th - 7:05 p.m. First Pitch

STAR WARS NIGHT: Join us for our annual Star Wars Night game featuring limited-edition Star Wars themed jerseys and a pregame meet-and-greet with Star Wars characters on the main concourse!

JERSEY AUCTION: In a galaxy far, far away called the internet, our limited-edition Star Wars jerseys will be auctioned off! Place your bids online for your chance at winning a one-of-a-kind, game-worn Star Wars AquaSox jersey. Bidding on the auction will end on Monday at Noon.

FIREWORKS Following the conclusion of the game, fans can enjoy a Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza that lights up the Everett sky. We've been told that the show, featuring Star Wars-inspired music, will be so impressive that it can be seen in galaxies far, far away. The Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza is presented By Tulalip Resort Casino.

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Gesa Credit Union and the AquaSox are proud to support our military heroes including the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire. Active and retired service members with a valid military ID may purchase $12.00 Upper Reserved tickets for all AquaSox home games. Each eligible guest may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at the AquaSox Front Office or Box Office.

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 p.m.

MAIN GATES: 6:00 p.m.

Sunday Fun Day, May 10th - 4:05 p.m. First Pitch

SIGNATURE SUNDAY: Two AquaSox players will be on the concourse signing autographs from 3:00 to 3:30 p.m. Bring your pen and your items to get signed!

BECU FAMILY NIGHT: Make sure to bring the whole crew to enjoy the game with our $9.00 BECU Family Night Field Reserved ticket special! Limit 8 tickets per person while supplies last.

CHICK-FIL-A 4 FOR $50 SUNDAY: Get four Upper Reserved seats, four AquaSox meal deals (hot dog and chips), and your choice of four Chick-fil-A food vouchers for just $50 for any Sunday game in 2026! May only be purchased in person at the box office during Sunday home games, or at the AquaSox front office (located at 3802 Broadway). This deal is not available online.

SPEEDWAY CHEVROLET SUNDAYS: Visit Speedway Chevrolet at 16957 W Main Street in Monroe for your chance at FREE tickets to any 2026 Sunday home game.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Kids Run the Bases follows the conclusion of each Sunday home game! Allow your kids to fulfill their dreams of stepping onto a professional baseball diamond thanks to our friends at Imagine Children's Museum. Kids will enter the field via the 1st base dugout and leave by the 3rd base dugout.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 2:30 p.m.

MAIN GATES: 3:00 p.m.







Northwest League Stories from May 7, 2026

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