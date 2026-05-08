Spokane Rally Stalls in 2-1 Loss to Tri-City

Published on May 8, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







After being no-hit for the game's first six innings by Dust Devils starter Nate Snead, the Indians surprisingly found themselves with a chance to win in the ninth. They came up just short. Trailing by a single run, Spokane put runners at first and third, but a rocket off the bat of Max Belyeu was snared by Tri-City right fielder Randy De Jesus as the Indians fell to the Dust Devils, 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS

Tevin Tucker finished 2-for-4 and added his league-leading 16th stolen base.

Everett Catlett (2-3) was the hard luck loser after striking out seven over five innings of two-run ball, while Lebarron Johnson Jr. closed out the game with four scoreless innings of relief.

Max Belyeu cut down a pair of runners -- Jesus Flores at the plate and Matt Coutney at second base -- and now tops the NWL with six outfield assists.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (4-4), Redband (1-0), Operation Fly Together (1-0), Cafecitos (0-1), King Carl (0-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (5-13), Harry Potter (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Friday, May 8th vs. Tri-City (First Pitch - 6:35 PM, Gates - 5:30 PM)

Tri-City RHP Peyton Olejnik (1-2, 5.60 ERA) vs. Spokane RHP Brody Brecht (0-2, 6.28 ERA)

NEXT PROMOTION: Military & Veteran Fireworks Night presented by Froyo Earth, NonStop Local KHQ, & 103.5 The Game: Help us as we salute all active-duty service men and women of our United States Armed Forces, veterans, and support organizations with tributes throughout the game. Stick around after the game for a patriotic fireworks show that'll light up the sky, courtesy of Froyo Earth!







Northwest League Stories from May 8, 2026

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