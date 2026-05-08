Spokane Rally Stalls in 2-1 Loss to Tri-City
Published on May 8, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)
Spokane Indians News Release
After being no-hit for the game's first six innings by Dust Devils starter Nate Snead, the Indians surprisingly found themselves with a chance to win in the ninth. They came up just short. Trailing by a single run, Spokane put runners at first and third, but a rocket off the bat of Max Belyeu was snared by Tri-City right fielder Randy De Jesus as the Indians fell to the Dust Devils, 2-1.
TOP PERFORMERS
Tevin Tucker finished 2-for-4 and added his league-leading 16th stolen base.
Everett Catlett (2-3) was the hard luck loser after striking out seven over five innings of two-run ball, while Lebarron Johnson Jr. closed out the game with four scoreless innings of relief.
Max Belyeu cut down a pair of runners -- Jesus Flores at the plate and Matt Coutney at second base -- and now tops the NWL with six outfield assists.
JERSEY WATCH: Primary (4-4), Redband (1-0), Operation Fly Together (1-0), Cafecitos (0-1), King Carl (0-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (5-13), Harry Potter (0-0)
NEXT HOME GAME: Friday, May 8th vs. Tri-City (First Pitch - 6:35 PM, Gates - 5:30 PM)
Tri-City RHP Peyton Olejnik (1-2, 5.60 ERA) vs. Spokane RHP Brody Brecht (0-2, 6.28 ERA)
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Northwest League Stories from May 8, 2026
- Snead's Six Perfect Innings Stifle Spokane in Tri-City Win - Tri-City Dust Devils
- AquaSox Hold on to Beat Hops for Third Straight Night - Hillsboro Hops
- Celesten Launches Homer In 5-4 Sox Win - Everett AquaSox
- Ems Drop Nail-Biter to Vancouver to Even up Series - Eugene Emeralds
- Wilkerson Dazzles, Leads C's to 3-2 Win - Vancouver Canadians
- Spokane Rally Stalls in 2-1 Loss to Tri-City - Spokane Indians
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