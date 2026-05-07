Hernandez Delivers Walk-Off Winner for Indians

Published on May 7, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Roynier Hernandez continued his recent tear at the plate with a walk-off single as the Indians upended the Dust Devils, 3-2, in front of 2,573 fans at Avista Stadium for Dollars in Your Dog & Smokey Bear Night presented by Washington State Department of Ecology & 94.1 The Bear.

TOP PERFORMERS

Hernandez reached base four times total with three hits and a walk while adding a pair of RBIs. Spokane's second baseman is now hitting .355 (11-for-31) with one double, two home runs, six RBI, and seven walks over his last 10 games.

Jordy Vargas allowed just one earned run over 5.2 innings while Fisher Jameson (2-1) picked up the win with 2.2 scoreless frames of relief.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (4-4), Redband (1-0), Operation Fly Together (1-0), Cafecitos (0-0), King Carl (0-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (5-13), Harry Potter (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Thursday, May 7th vs. Tri-City (First Pitch - 6:35 PM, Gates - 5:30 PM)

Tri-City RHP Peyton Olejnik (1-2, 5.60 ERA) vs. Spokane LHP Everett Catlett (2-2, 3.80 ERA)

NEXT PROMOTION: Cafecitos de Spokane Night presented by Inland Northwest AGC: Join us as we celebrate Spokane's vibrant Latin American and Hispanic community! For the first time this season, Indians players will be wearing specialty Cafecitos de Spokane jerseys that will be auctioned off at the end of the season to benefit the Cultural Behavioral Health Services at Nuestras Raices. Plus, kids 12 and under can stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

NEXT PROMOTION: Dollars In Your Dog & Smokey Bear Night presented by Washington State Department of Ecology & 94.1 The Bear: Get ready for the best glizzy gamble in baseball. Buy a hot dog and look inside the wrapper to win money and other great prizes. Fans can find hidden vouchers for Spokane Indians gift cards, ranging from $5 up to $100! Plus, Smokey Bear and regional wildland fire agencies will be on hand to provide fire-prevention education, Smokey Bear trivia, and fun prizes!







Northwest League Stories from May 7, 2026

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