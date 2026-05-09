Espinal's Blast Keys 3-0 Indians' Win

Published on May 8, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Alan Espinal drilled a three-run homer in the sixth to back a strong night from Spokane's pitching staff as the Indians shut out the Dust Devils, 3-0, in front of 4,970 fans at Avista Stadium for Military & Veteran Fireworks Night presented by Froyo Earth, NonStop Local KHQ, & 103.5 The Game.

TOP PERFORMERS

Brody Brecht was sharp in his seventh outing of the season, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out six over four scoreless frames.

Spokane southpaw Stu Flesland III picked up the win with four shutout innings of relief while Hunter Mann worked out of trouble in the ninth for his first save of the year.

Ethan Hedges and Robert Calaz both picked up a pair of hits while Max Belyeu added his league-leading seventh outfield assist in the win.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (4-4), Redband (1-0), Operation Fly Together (2-0), Cafecitos (0-1), King Carl (0-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (5-13), Harry Potter (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, May 9th vs. Tri-City (First Pitch - 6:35 PM, Gates - 5:30 PM)

Tri-City RHP Yeferson Vargas (2-1, 3.08) vs Spokane LHP Bryson Hammer (1-3, 4.18)

NEXT PROMOTION: Rock 'n Roll Fireworks Night presented by Ashley & The Dave & Molly Show: It's another Fireworks Night at Avista Stadium! We'll light up the sky with the greatest rock 'n roll hits immediately following the game presented by Ashley!







Northwest League Stories from May 8, 2026

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