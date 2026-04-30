Late Comeback Not Quite Enough for Dust Devils

Published on April 30, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils third baseman Capri Ortiz at bat

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils third baseman Capri Ortiz at bat(Tri-City Dust Devils)

PASCO - A four-run 7th inning allowed the Tri-City Dust Devils (12-11) to momentarily chase down the Everett AquaSox (13-10) Wednesday night, but the visitors pulled away one more time for a 10-7 win that gave the Frogs a two-games-to-none series lead.

Tri-City trailed 7-3 going into the stretch, following Everett's three runs in the top of the inning. CF Anthony Scull began the push with a leadoff walk, and C Juan Flores doubled to put runners at second and third with no one out. After a groundout DH Ryan Nicholson blooped an RBI single to left, scoring Scull to make it a 7-4 game and advancing Flores to third. 3B Jake Munroe then came up and was hit by a pitch, loading the bases and bringing up RF Randy De Jesus as the potential go-ahead run. The big righty received a pitch from AquaSox reliever Casey Hintz (2-0) and grounded out softly to the right side of the infield, but the ball bounded slowly enough to get Flores home and cut the lead to two at 7-5. That also left two runners in scoring position, including the tying run at second, for SS Capri Ortiz who lined a two-run single up the middle to tie the game at 7-7. Ortiz ended up going 3-for-4 on the night, with a successful sacrifice bunt.

Like Tuesday night, though, Everett had an answer in their next half-inning, getting an RBI single from SS Felnin Celesten off Dust Devils reliever Benny Thompson (2-2) to break the tie. A two-run 9th inning homer by DH Matthew Ellis pushed the score to its final tally.

1B Matt Coutney got Tri-City on the board in the bottom of the 1st, cutting into a 2-0 deficit by doubling home Flores, who had doubled himself. The Dust Devils catcher had three of his team's ten hits on the night, and LF Gage Harrelson added an RBI single in the 6th. The home side stayed within range all night, but the AquaSox kept them at arm's length all night. Everett reliever Christian Little got the final three outs for the save.

Starter Chase Shores went five innings in a no-decision, giving up four runs (3 ER) on four hits and matching the 2026 season single-game high for strikeouts (10) by a Tri-City pitcher. Fellow starter Tyler Bremner, scheduled to pitch Sunday, set the mark by striking out ten Hillsboro Hops on April 18.

WRAPPING UP APRIL, WINE TO FOLLOW

Tri-City looks to get its first win of the week in game three of their six-game series with Everett at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night at Gesa Stadium. It's another Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark, with lower-priced beverages ($2.50 16 oz. Coca-Cola products all night; $3.50 12 oz. domestic draft beers and $4.50 12 oz. premium draft beers from gates open to last call) available to enjoy.

Right-hander Nate Snead (0-3, 5.84 ERA) seeks his first professional win for the Dust Devils, with righty Chase Centala (2-0, 5.40 ERA) heading up a bullpen game for the AquaSox.

Free broadcast coverage on the MiLB app and dustdevilsbaseball.com will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:10 p.m. Fans can also watch the games for free on Bally Sports Live, and via subscription on MLB.tv and the MiLB app.

Games with the High-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners have been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. starts through Saturday, with a 1:30 p.m. Sunday game to close out the series. As well, the Dust Devils will play for the first time in 2026 as Viñeros de Tri-City for the Friday through Sunday games, which lead up to Cinco de Mayo.

For tickets for the Everett series, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

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Northwest League Stories from April 30, 2026

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