Tri-City Splits Weekend Pair with Spokane

Published on May 11, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Anthony Scull

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Anthony Scull(Tri-City Dust Devils)

SPOKANE VALLEY - An early power display from the Tri-City Dust Devils (18-15) gave the squad an early lead Sunday afternoon, but the Spokane Indians (13-20) showed some pop of their own in an 8-3 win over Tri-City at Avista Stadium that gave Spokane a four-games-to-two series win.

DH Matt Coutney got the Dust Devils on the board with a solo home run over the wall in left-center in the top of the 2nd, tying the game at 1-1 after Indians 1B Kevin Fitzer struck a solo shot over the wall in the 1st off Tri-City starter Francis Texido (0-1). Two batters later CF Anthony Scull sent one deep and out to right field for his second homer in as many games, giving the visitors a 2-1 lead.

Spokane responded in the largest way in the bottom of the 2nd, bringing Fitzer back up with the bases loaded and two out. He unloaded them in one swing, taking a ball past the short porch in right for a grand slam that made it 5-2 in favor of the Indians. 3B Jacob Hinderleider added a two-run shot in the 3rd, putting the Dust Devils in a 7-2 hole.

They would get one back in the 4th and, again, it was Anthony Scull going deep to right and off the premises for his second home run in two at-bats. The solo longball furthered what ended up a 7-for-9 performance at the plate in the final two games of the series for Scull, born and raised in Cuba but now living in Miami.

Reliever Fisher Jameson (3-1) then cut down hopes of a comeback, shutting down Tri-City in four scoreless innings and helping to hand them their first Sunday loss of the season.

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A night prior, a seven-run outburst in the first three innings of the game gave the Dust Devils a head start, with the visitors holding off Spokane for a 9-5 victory.

1B Caleb Bartolero, continuing in the leadoff spot, started the night with a single to left on the first pitch of the game, coming in to score after a walk and a fielder's choice had advanced him to third. LF Anthony Scull later came through with a two-out RBI single, pushing the lead to 2-0 before starter Yeferson Vargas (3-1) took the mound.

The second inning saw three Tri-City runs come in, with 2B Johan Macias's leadoff double cashed in with an RBI single by 2B Kevin Bruggeman to make it 3-0. 3B Jake Munroe joined the party with one out, sending a pitch from Indians starter Bryson Hammer (1-4) over the wall in left for a two-run home run and a 5-0 advantage. Macias and Bruggeman combined an inning later to put two more runs up, following a single by C Juan Flores and a double by Scull with back-to-back RBI singles that pushed the lead to 7-0.

Vargas faced the minimum in the first two innings before a two-out rally by the Indians brought in three runs and made it 7-3 through three innings of play. The righty ended up going 5.1 innings on the night, giving up four runs (3 ER) on five hits with four strikeouts.

Scull's first home run of the weekend came in the top of the 5th, a pulled home run to right that shoved the lead to 8-3. He later doubled in the 7th and came in to score on a wild pitch, providing the ninth and final run of the night for the Dust Devils.

A BIG SIX COMING UP

Tri-City comes home to take on the league-leading Eugene Emeralds in a six-game series beginning on a Coca-Cola Tuesday, May 12. Games through Saturday have all been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. starts, with Sunday's finale a 1:30 p.m. afternoon contest. Pitching matchups have not been announced.

Free broadcast coverage on the MiLB app and dustdevilsbaseball.com will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show, starting 20 minutes before first pitch. Fans can also watch the games for free on Bally Sports Live, and via subscription on MLB.tv and the MiLB app.

For tickets for the Eugene series, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

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Northwest League Stories from May 11, 2026

Tri-City Splits Weekend Pair with Spokane - Tri-City Dust Devils

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