Four Home Runs Not Enough in Dust Devils Opener with Emeralds

Published on May 13, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Anthony Scull gets ahold of a pitch

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Anthony Scull gets ahold of a pitch(Tri-City Dust Devils)

PASCO - A park once known for its cavernous dimensions saw the Tri-City Dust Devils (18-16) hit four home runs Tuesday night against the league-leading Eugene Emeralds (26-8), but the visitors hit three of their own while pounding the ball around the park in a 17-4 win over the home nine at Gesa Stadium.

Tri-City took early leads of 1-0 and 2-1 via two solo home runs, one by 3B Jake Munroe over the left field wall to get the Dust Devils on the board in the bottom of the 1st inning. After Eugene tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the 2nd, C Juan Flores grabbed the lead right back for Tri-City with a missile off the batter's eye in center to retake the lead.

Dust Devils starter Keythel Key (3-1), called upon to head up a bullpen game, posted a scoreless 1st inning before giving up a run in the 2nd and a two-run homer in the 3rd that gave the Emeralds a 3-2 lead. The righty went 2.1 innings and struck out three, and reliever Alex Martinez got out what ended up a bases loaded situation to keep it a one-run game.

That all changed in the top of the 5th, where Eugene blew the game open by scoring nine runs on six hits, sending 12 to the plate and taking a 12-2 lead.

The home nine would provide a bit more spark in the bottom of the 5th, though, getting back-to-back home runs to left-center from CF Anthony Scull and 1B Ryan Nicholson. Scull's shot was his fourth home run in the last three games, and Nicholson's his first longball since his walk-off home run to beat Vancouver back in April.

All four homers came off Emeralds starter Charlie McDaniel (2-0), who had not given up a home run in 2026 coming into the night. The lefty went 5.1 innings, giving up four other hits and stranding the runners in getting the win.

A REMINDER: IT ONLY COUNTS FOR ONE

Tri-City will look to get revenge on Eugene in game two of their six-game series, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night at Gesa Stadium. The pitching matchup features dueling southpaws, with left-hander Houston Harding (2026 High-A debut) taking the mound for the Dust Devils and lefty Tyler Switalski (1-1, 3.42 ERA) going for the Emeralds.

Free broadcast coverage on the MiLB app and dustdevilsbaseball.com will begin at 6:10 p.m. with the Dust Devils Pregame Show. Fans can also watch the games for free on Bally Sports Live, and via subscription on MLB.tv and the MiLB app.

For tickets for the Eugene series, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

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Northwest League Stories from May 13, 2026

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