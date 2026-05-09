Dust Devils Doomed by One Indians Swing

Published on May 9, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







SPOKANE VALLEY - Starting pitcher Peyton Olejnik expertly weaved his way through five challenging innings for the Tri-City Dust Devils (17-14) Friday night, but the 6th inning got both him and his team in a 3-0 loss to the Spokane Indians (12-19) at Avista Stadium.

Olejnik (1-3) had to navigate a surprising gauntlet of five Tri-City errors, two each in both the 1st and 3rd innings. The tall righty committed one of those himself, on a wide pickoff throw to first. Also, Spokane had runners in scoring position both in four of the first five innings and a runner at third in three of those, but Olejnik found a way to post zeroes and move on. The most challenging of the frames came in the second, with a double and single back-to-back putting runners at second and third with one out. Olejnik produced back-to-back strikeouts to leave the runners where they were.

The Dust Devils threatened in the 1st inning, with leadoff man 3B Caleb Bartolero drawing a walk and moving to second on a wild pitch. 1B Matt Coutney then singled to right and Bartolero got the wave home, but Indians RF Max Belyeu fired home on a hop to get Bartolero and pick up his fourth outfield assist in three games. The visitors then got a runner in scoring position in the 4th, 5th, 7th and 8th innings but came up empty each time.

Spokane C Alan Espinal did the only damage of the game, coming in the bottom of the 6th after back-to-back hits left runners at second and third with no one out. The backstop sent an Olejnik pitch high and deep over the left field wall, a three-run home run that brought in the only runs of the game and handed Indians lefty Stu Flesland III (2-1) the win. Despite the homer Olejnik had a strong performance, striking out four and walking none in his six-inning quality start.

One more chance at a comeback came in the 9th inning, with Tri-City getting the first two men on via consecutive hit-by-pitches from Spokane reliever Hunter Mann. A pitch to the next batter, C Peter Burns, hit the dirt and popped up in the air off Espinal. Though it took him time to locate it the runners held, and Burns grounded into a double play later in the at-bat. Mann then struck out SS Johan Macias to pick up his first save.

Alex Martinez threw two scoreless innings of relief for the Dust Devils. Matt Coutney had another multi-hit game, extending his hit streak to 11 games and his on-base streak to 16 games by going 2-for-4.

GOING FOR A 5-9, 5-10 SPLIT

Tri-City and Spokane play game five of their six-game series at 6:35 p.m. Saturday night at Avista Stadium, with the Dust Devils needing two wins over the weekend to secure a road split. Right-hander Yeferson Vargas (2-1, 3.08 ERA) will start for Tri-City, with left-hander Bryson Hammer (1-3, 4.12 ERA) doing the same for the Indians.

Free broadcast coverage on the MiLB app and dustdevilsbaseball.com will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:15 p.m. Fans can also watch the games for free (Spokane broadcast) on Bally Sports Live, and via subscription on MLB.tv and the MiLB app.

Tri-City then returns home for a series with the league-leading Eugene Emeralds beginning Tuesday, May 12 on a Coca-Cola Tuesday. For tickets for the Eugene series, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.







Northwest League Stories from May 9, 2026

Dust Devils Doomed by One Indians Swing - Tri-City Dust Devils

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