Youth Baseball Clinic - May 17th

Published on May 6, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







The first one was so much fun, we had to do it again!

Dust Devils fans (ages 5-15) get a first chance to learn some skills on the field before the Sunday May 17th game against the Eugene Emeralds. Kids will get to participate in on-field drills lead by Dust Devils Players & Coaches, and then have a chance to get some of their favorite players' autographs!

The clinic is free as long as you have a ticket to the Sunday 5/17 game. All participants and family members attending the clinic will need a ticket to the game.

Registration starts at 10am and the clinic goes until 12:30pm. First pitch for the Dust Devils game is 1:30pm.

Please bring a glove, a bat, and flat souled shoes (no cleats or spikes).

If you already have tickets to the game you still need to register, but if you need a ticket, special priced tickets can be purchased via the registration form.

Post clinic brunch is available for purchase. To purchase or if you have any questions, contact the Dust Devils Front Office directly at 509-544-8789.







Northwest League Stories from May 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.