Hops Out-Hit Sox, But Fall 8-6 in Series Opener

Published on May 6, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







(Everett, WA)- The Hops continued their 12-game road trip with the first of six in Everett and game one of the series saw an offensive battle and a couple ejections in an 8-6 AquaSox win. Curtis Washington Jr. had a three-run home run and three stolen bases in the Sox victory. Despite the loss, Hillsboro out-hit the Sox 12-9 and were 7-for-16 with runners in scoring position.

Everett opened the scoring in the first inning on an RBI single from one of the Mariners top prospects, Luke Stevenson, aided by a Hillsboro error and wild pitch.

The Hops loaded the bases in the second inning, but an inning-ending double play off the bat of Modeifi Marte quickly ended the threat. They again loaded the bases in the third and took the lead on an RBI double by Yerald Nin, although Yassel Soler got thrown out at the plate.

The AquaSox re-gained their the third as they loaded the bases with two outs and Zane Russell came out of the bullpen for Hillsboro. Three straight RBI hits scored six Everett runs, capped off by a Curtis Washington Jr. three-run home run.

The Hops cut into the deficit with a four-run fifth inning as Counsell delivered an RBI double, Nin added an RBI single and Avery Owusu-Asiedu recorded a two-run double. Modeifi Marte also contributed with an RBI single as Hillsboro came to within a run, but that's as close as they would get.

Wellington Aracena threw two scoreless innings of relief for the Hops and their ace came back out for the sixth. He then hit Curtis Washington Jr. with a 100-MPH pitch (who stayed in the game) and was subsequently ejected from the game, which prompted Mark Reed to also be ejected from the game. Washington came in to score on a sacrifice fly by Carter Dorighi and make it 8-6.

After the sixth, both pitching staffs limited scoring opportunities. Dawson Brown provided effective relief for Everett, while Hillsboro relievers Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman and Casey Hintz combined to hold the Hops scoreless over the final innings. Hintz secured the save with a scoreless ninth inning, striking out two batters and retiring the side in order to end the game.

Avery Owusu-Asiedu had a three-hit game, with Yassel Soler, Yerald Nin and Kenny Castillo each adding two-hit games.

The Hops will face Seattle Mariners' star right-hander Bryce Miller tomorrow in an MLB rehab appearance at 7:05 on Rip City Radio 620 AM for game two of the series.







Northwest League Stories from May 6, 2026

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