Bryce Miller Scheduled to Pitch Tonight
Published on May 6, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)
Everett AquaSox News Release
Wednesday, May 6th - 7:05 p.m. First Pitch
PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Bryce Miller (MLB Rehab Appearance)
SILVER SLUGGERS NIGHT: It's our third Silver Sluggers Night of 2026 at the ballpark! This exclusive club for fans 55 years and wiser is brought to you by Mukilteo Memory Care. At Mukilteo Memory Care, they provide more than just support; they offer a sanctuary designed specifically for the journey of memory loss.
BASEBALL BINGO: Pick up your Tulalip Bingo & Slots Baseball Bingo card at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth and play along! Each night there will be up to seven prizes handed out: five bingo for and two blackouts. You can't win if you don't play!
$5.00 WEDNESDAY: Stop by participating Mechanics Bank, formerly HomeStreet Bank, locations to receive a coupon for a $5.00 Upper Reserved ticket that is redeemable at the Everett Memorial Stadium Box Office.
STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.
SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 p.m.
MAIN GATES: 6:00 p.m.
Images from this story
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Bryce Miller pitching for the Everett AquaSox
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Bryce Miller pitching for the Everett AquaSox
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Bryce Miller pitching for the Everett AquaSox
Northwest League Stories from May 6, 2026
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