Tri-City Looking to Turn Road Trip Around

Published on July 1, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Jorge Ruiz

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Jorge Ruiz(Tri-City Dust Devils)

EVERETT - Though showing great resilience in twice coming back to tie the game in Tuesday night's series opener the Tri-City Dust Devils (4-6 2H, 39-37) again found themselves a run shy on the road, this time by the Everett AquaSox (5-5 2H, 38-38) in a 3-2 walk-off win for the home side at Everett Memorial Stadium.

The first reply took the visitors a couple of innings to muster, with a solo shot by Everett CF Jonny Farmelo giving the AquaSox a 1-0 lead in the 3rd that held to the top of the 5th. There LF Jorge Ruiz's one-out single put him aboard at first, with a walk moving him up to second and an error on a botched double play transfer allowing him to score to tie the game at 1-1.

Scoring in the bottom of the 5th with a quick answer, Tri-City trailed 2-1 going to the top of the 7th. CF Gage Harrelson's infield single got him on with one out, and Ruiz walked behind him to put two on. A two-out RBI single through the right side by RF Randy De Jesus brought Harrelson in to even things up again at 2-2. The game stayed deadlocked to the bottom of the 9th, with a two-out walk issued by Dust Devils lefty Dylan Phillips (2-1) to 2B Austin St. Laurent extending the inning to Farmelo. He doubled to right, giving plenty of time for St. Laurent to score the winning run. Reliever Casey Hintz (3-1) got the win for Everett.

LF Jorge Ruiz had an outstanding night on his 22nd birthday, going 4-for-4 with a walk and a run scored as the leadoff man. De Jesus went 2-for-5, notching his team-leading 16th multi-hit game of the season, and both SS Capri Ortiz (double) and 3B Harold Coll (single) added hits for the club.

The rough ending made it four losses in a row for Tri-City, all of them coming by one run and the last three ending in a walk-off scenario. The Dust Devils played back-to-back extra-inning games Saturday and Sunday at Avista Stadium, falling 7-6 in 11 innings in game five of their first road set and 3-2 in the 10-inning Sunday finale. A Friday loss in Spokane Valley also came by a 3-2 score, making it three of the last four games ending by that same score. The Dust Devils' last victory came Thursday night in game three against Spokane, as three homers helped the club to a 7-4 win.

HIT THE RESET BUTTON

Tri-City's 12-game road trip continues at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday night at Everett Memorial Stadium, with the visitors taking on Everett in game two of their six-game set. Right-hander Chase Shores (1-1, 5.40 ERA) gets the ball for the Dust Devils, taking on fellow righty Adam Maier (3-2, 4.93 ERA) of the AquaSox.

Free broadcast coverage on the MiLB app and dustdevilsbaseball.com will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m. Fans can also watch the games for free (Everett broadcast) on Bally Sports Live, and via subscription on MLB.tv and the MiLB app.

After the series the Dust Devils return home Tuesday, July 7 for a six-game set with the Hillsboro Hops. For tickets to the Hillsboro series, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

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Northwest League Stories from July 1, 2026

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