Iowa Meat Truck Delivers Walk-Off Win

Published on July 1, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians kicked off their series against the Eugene Emeralds (SF) with a walk-off ninth inning win Tuesday night at The Nat in front of a sellout crowd. After being down 5-0, the C's rallied in the last half of the game to come back and win it 6-5 with a two-out single from Peyton Williams.

Down by one in the ninth inning, Mathieu Vallee recorded his first hit at The Nat with a single to put him on base. During the next batter, Vallee stole second before reaching third on a ground out then JR Freethy and Eric Snow loaded the bases with walks. Williams stepped up to bat and sent a ball to left centrefield to score Vallee and Freethy and earn a walk-off win for the Canadians.

The Emeralds opened the scoring in the third by plating two runs and added one more in the fourth. In the fifth, Eugene homered with two outs and a man on to add two more runs and make the score 5-0.

The C's spoiled the shutout and started their comeback in the sixth. Manny Beltre doubled on a line drive to left field, Freethy walked and Snow singled to load the bases. Beltre scored the first C's run of the game on a Williams fielder's choice.

In the seventh, the Canadians rally continued with a three-run frame. With two on and two outs, pinch hitter Tucker Toman laced an RBI single to left before Freethy came up next and doubled over the right fielder's head to put two more runs on the board for the C's, making the score 5-4.

Blue Jays #3 prospect Johnny King got the start. King kept the game scoreless through the first two innings before he issued three consecutive walks in the third that resulted in two runs. He gave up another run in the fourth and departed the game in the fifth with one runner on base. His final line: 4.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 5 BB, 3 K.

After relieving the starter in the fifth, Jack Eshleman gave up a home run before tightening up his performance and only allowing one more hit. During his 3.1 innings pitched, he gave up two hits, one run, walked none and struck out three.

Reece Wissinger (W, 2-1) closed out the game, pitching for 1.1 innings, giving up one hit, no runs, walking one and striking out one.

The Canadians will face the Emeralds tomorrow night for Canada Day and RBC We Care Wednesday, supporting Music on Main, with a postgame fireworks extravaganza to follow. Dylan Watts will get the start against MLB Pipeline's #15 Giants prospect Luis De La Torre. Gates open at 6:00 p.m., coverage begins with the Vancouver Canadians Pregame Show at 6:30 p.m. and continues with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. on Sportsnet 650 and Bally Sports Live.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from July 1, 2026

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