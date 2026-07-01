Hops Spoil Brilliant Outing by David Hagaman, Fall 2-0 to Spokane

Published on July 1, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - Fresh off being named Northwest League Pitcher of the Week, David Hagaman turned in one of the finest performances of his professional career Tuesday night in game one of the series against Spokane at the new Hops Ballpark. But despite seven scoreless innings and nine strikeouts from the right-hander, the Hillsboro Hops were shut out 2-0 by the Spokane Indians.

Hagaman was in complete command from the outset, allowing just two hits while striking out a career-high nine without issuing a walk over seven dominant innings. The right-hander retired 21 of the 24 batters he faced and lowered his ERA to 3.19, including retiring 13 straight batters.

After Tommy Hopfe doubled to open the game, Hagaman settled in immediately, striking out nine over the next six innings while facing the minimum through the middle frames. He punched out the side in the sixth inning and finished his outing by striking out Robert Calaz and Jacob Humphrey before inducing a flyout from Tanner Thach in the seventh.

Unfortunately for Hillsboro, Spokane's pitching staff matched Hagaman every step of the way. Yuma Herrera blanked the Hops over the first six innings before Francis Rivera took over in the seventh. Hillsboro mounted its best threat of the night against the Spokane bullpen, loading the bases with one out after Slade Caldwell drew a walk, JD Dix dropped down a bunt single, and Kayson Cunningham reached on a fielder's choice before Carlos Virahonda was hit by a pitch. With the tying run 90 feet away and the go-ahead run aboard, Rivera escaped the jam when Yassel Soler grounded into an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play, preserving the scoreless tie.

The Indians then capitalized in the top of the eighth. Joangel Gonzalez replaced Hagaman and struggled to find the strike zone, issuing three walks and hitting a batter to load the bases. Juan Castillo was hit by a pitch to force home the game's first run before Ethan Hedges lifted a sacrifice fly to right field, giving Spokane a 2-0 advantage. Rocco Reid entered to record the final out of the inning and later worked a scoreless ninth, allowing just one hit while striking out two.

The Indians threatened one final time in the bottom of the ninth when Jacob Humphrey doubled and advanced to third on a Hillsboro fielding error with one out, but would be stranded there to end the frame. Spokane reliever Hunter Mann struck out the Hops' three first-round picks consecutively, Slade Caldwell, JD Dix, and Kayson Cunningham in succession to earn his fourth save and secure the shutout. It was just the second time all season the Hops have been shutout.

Hillsboro finished with five hits, one each from Caldwell, Dix, José Mejía, Avery Owusu-Asiedu, and Jakey Josepha. The Hops were held to 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position and grounded into three double plays, including the decisive bases-loaded twin killing in the seventh.

Spokane managed just three hits but took advantage of Gonzalez's control issues in the eighth to hand Hagaman a tough-luck no-decision. Rivera earned the victory with two scoreless relief innings, while Gonzalez was charged with the loss after allowing both runs in two-thirds of an inning.

The Hops and Indians will meet for game two tomorrow night at 6:35. The pregame show will start at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620 AM and Bally Sports Live.







Northwest League Stories from July 1, 2026

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