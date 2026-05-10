Frogs Blast Four Homers, Win, 15-1, on Star Wars Night

Published on May 9, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox' Carlos Jimenez

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Shari Sommerfeld) Everett AquaSox' Carlos Jimenez(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Shari Sommerfeld)

EVERETT, WA: In front of a season-high crowd of 3,254 fans at Everett Memorial Stadium, the Everett AquaSox demolished the "evil empire" - the Hillsboro Hops - by a score of 15-1 on Star Wars Night.

Luke Stevenson used the force to get the AquaSox on the board in the bottom of the first inning. Carter Dorighi and Felnin Celesten singled to place two runners on base, allowing Stevenson to capitalize on the opportunity with a three-run home run to right center field.

Hillsboro added their only run two innings later as Alberto Barriga hit a solo home run, and the AquaSox offense kicked things into overdrive from there to firmly put the game out of reach. Leading 3-1 entering the bottom of the third, Celesten extended the Frogs' lead by hitting a two-run home run to right field after Jonny Farmelo singled to give Everett a four-run advantage.

Everett's offense burst out in the bottom of the fourth, plating 10 runs in the frame to go up 15-1. Luis Suisbel continued the home run train as he led off the frame with a solo homer, and Dorighi added an RBI single to make the lead 7-1. Farmelo hit into an RBI groundout, Celesten knocked an RBI single, and Josh Caron added a two-run double to make the score 11-1.

Concluding the inning's efforts were Suisbel and Carlos Jimenez. Suisbel plated Stevenson by hitting into an RBI fielder's choice, and Jimenez provided the fourth AquaSox home run of the night two batters later. Jimenez's blast was a three-run homer, and the swing accounted for his fourth homer of the season.

AquaSox pitching excelled throughout the entirety of the game, holding the Hops to just five hits. Starting pitcher Evan Truitt delivered 5.1 innings of one-run baseball, striking out four while walking only one, and right-hander Will Armbruester fired off 1.2 shutout innings. Making his Everett Memorial Stadium debut, righty Adam Smith tossed two shutout innings to lock down the victory.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

R H E Hillsboro hops 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

1 5 0 EVERETT AQUASOX 3 0 2 10 0 0 1 0 X

15 14 0

WIN - Evan Truitt (1-2) LOSS - Kyle Ayers (1-2)

EVERETT PITCHING: Truitt (5.1), Armbruester (1.2), Smith (2.0)

HILLSBORO PITCHING: Ayers (3.1), Savino (1.2), Perez (2.0), Chalas (1.0)

TIME: 2 Hours, 16 Minutes

PICTURED ABOVE: Carlos Jimenez PHOTO BY: Shari Sommerfeld

ATTENDANCE: 3,254

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox conclude their six-game series against the Hillsboro Hops on Sunday, May 10, at 4:05 p.m, and it is Mother's Day! Join the Frogs for a flurry of promotions including Signature Sunday and Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Imagine Children's Museum! Additionally, ticket deals for the game include the AquaSox Student Discount, the Gesa Credit Union Military Pride deal, and the Chick-fil-A 4-for-50 offer.

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Northwest League Stories from May 9, 2026

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