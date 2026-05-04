Celesten Named NWL Player of the Week for Second Straight Week

Published on May 4, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: Shortstop Felnin Celesten continues to stay red-hot, earning Northwest League Player of the Week honors for the second consecutive week for the Everett AquaSox. The 20-year-old Mariners prospect has been one of the most consistent hitters in the Northwest League early this season

Coming off a five-game stretch against the Spokane Indians in which he hit .471 (11-for-17), the 20-year-old continued his hot streak at the plate. He recorded at least one hit in every game in Hillsboro, including three multi-hit performances, while batting .434.

Overall, he is now hitting .295 while leading the team in hits (26) and runs scored (18).

Celesten, who signed with the Seattle Mariners as an international free agent in 2023, is currently ranked among the organization's top prospects and is one of the youngest players in the league

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox return home to Everett Memorial Stadium for six games against the Hillsboro Hops starting on Tuesday, May 5, at 7:05 p.m! Promotions for the game include the AquaSox Student Discount and the Gesa Credit Union Military Pride deal. Later promotions for the homestand include Coors Light Throwback Thursday, Star Wars Night, Sunday Fun Day, and the AquaSox Mother's Day Picnic. Additionally, Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryce Miller is scheduled to make a rehab start for the AquaSox on Wednesday night!







Northwest League Stories from May 4, 2026

Celesten Named NWL Player of the Week for Second Straight Week - Everett AquaSox

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