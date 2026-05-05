Stevenson and Moore Named Mariners Minor League Award Winners for April 2026

Published on May 5, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: The Seattle Mariners announced today their minor league award recipients for April 2026, and AquaSox players Luke Stevenson and Brock Moore were recognized by the organization for their performances.

Stevenson, a 22-year-old catcher from Flemington, New Jersey, was named the Mariners Minor League Hitter of the Month following an incredible month in the batter's box. The No. 35 overall pick in the 2025 MLB First-Year Player Draft, Stevenson collected a .321 batting average with six doubles, one home run, and 10 RBIs. The University of North Carolina alum also displayed a disciplined batter's eye, drawing 20 walks while raising a .500 on-base percentage and .982 OPS.

Moore, a 25-year-old right hander from Carmel, Indiana, was an electrifying force out of the AquaSox bullpen in April. Across 8.1 innings pitched, the 2024 seventh-round draftee struck out 20 batters and walked only one, earning four saves in the process. The University of Oregon alum allowed just three base hits all month, pitching to the tune of a 2.16 earned run average and a 0.48 WHIP. Additionally, he only allowed two earned runs in total.

Stevenson, Moore, and the AquaSox continue their season as they kick off another homestand on Tuesday, May 5, against the Hillsboro Hops. First pitch for game one of the six-game series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium, and right-hander Taylor Dollard is slated to pitch for the Frogs.







Northwest League Stories from May 5, 2026

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